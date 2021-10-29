2A Football: Monarchs run wild past Lumberjacks for fourth straight rivalry win

“We have so many moving parts, we have so many people moving across the field, we’ve got so many people and subs coming in and playing different positions, it keeps them on their toes,” Dietz said. “Not a lot of people know what’s gonna happen. As a defense, you’ve got to stop all our aspects, and we’ve got a lot of aspects to our game.”

Through the air, Kellen Desbiens went 7-for-12 for 91 yards. Three of those passes went to Langston Bartell, including a 30-yard lob down the sideline that the junior out-jumped a defender for a touchdown in the dying seconds of the first half.

On the other side of the field, the MM defense held R.A. Long’s offense to just 35 rushing yards all game — 31 of which came on a fake punt and a scramble in the final two plays of the night. The Lumberjacks’ only success came from airing it out, but penalties wiped out multiple big plays, and by the second half, things were getting a bit too predictable.

Parlin came down with Mark Morris’ second pick of the day on a tipped ball that cut short RAL’s first drive of the third quarter, and on its second, Dietz jumped an out route and took it all the way back to make it 41-0 and trigger the running clock.