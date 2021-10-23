2A Football: Monarchs beat Beavers, bound for playoffs

WOODLAND — It was a long eight years for Mark Morris football. After a dismal 13-38 stretch, the Monarchs have at long last overcome the proverbial hump.
With a 34-15 win over Woodland on Friday night, the Monarchs secured their first playoff appearance since a 10-win 2013.
It was hard to tell it was a milestone night if one judged by Mark Morris’ subdued celebratory postgame, though. These Monarchs know there’s still work to be done.
“You always think about the kids and the teams in the past that were so close,” MM coach Shawn Perkins said. “You have to look back at it, but at the same time, you have to stay in the present and get those guys ready for the next game.”
In the defensive struggle that broke out into a late-game scoring fest Friday, Mark Morris was far from perfect. The players understood that; the coaches preached it after the victory. Still, there was a lot to like.
Seven different runners pounded out 221 yard in the Monarchs’ Wing-T attack. Justus McCann (2 yards), Deacon Dietz (17 yards) and Jaden Anderson (40 yards) all ran for scores.
But when the Monarchs needed something to ignite the offense, they turned to the air. A 31-yard flea flicker pass from Kellen Desbiens to Langston Bartell put the Monarchs up 16-8 early in the fourth quarter, breaking the 8-8 deadlock.
“Don’t throw a duck,” Desbiens said of his thoughts as the play unfolded. “I saw green grass all around him. I saw nobody near him. I just had to get the ball to him.”
The coaching staff draws plays like that up all the time, Perkins said. It’s exciting when it pays off.
“Sometimes you have to roll the dice,” Perkins said. “You got to have a little fun out there with the kids, too. They get excited when you do those plays.”
All that was going for either team before the flea flicker broke the game open was a pair of extended scoring drives helped along by opponent mistakes.
Mark Morris’ first scoring drive was extended by a roughing the kicker penalty on a punt deep in Monarchs’ territory. It ended — after 18 plays and 74 yards — with a 2-yard Justus McCann run.
Woodland responded in the third quarter, though, by converting a short field when Mark Morris fumbled on its own 27. Dalton Beassie, who totaled 36 rushing yards and 17 receiving, scored from 2 yards. He converted the two-point try as well to tie the game at 8-8.
“Credit to the Woodland kids, they played their tails off,” Perkins said. “I was impressed in watching film and tonight, those kids play hard. Coach (Mike) Woodward and those guys should be really proud of them.”
Then came the flea flicker, and from there, the Monarchs pulled away. Dietz added a 17-yard touchdown run and a 40-yard punt return touchdown, and Jaden Anderson escaped on a 40-yard scoring jaunt while the Monarchs were trying to run out the clock.
Woodland made a valiant comeback effort, with a 69-yard scoring drive capped by a 3-yard touchdown pass from Brett Martynowicz to Justin Philpot. The score made it 22-15 with 2:17 remaining. Before that drive, Woodland tallied just 87 offensive yards in the game.
Woodland’s onside kick attempt failed, however, and Mark Morris scored twice more in the final 100 seconds to end the Beavers’ senior night.
Mark Morris (4-4) plays R.A. Long in a Civil War battle next Friday. Woodland (2-6) travels to league champion Ridgefield for a season-ending affair.