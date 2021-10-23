2A Football: Monarchs beat Beavers, bound for playoffs

WOODLAND — It was a long eight years for Mark Morris football. After a dismal 13-38 stretch, the Monarchs have at long last overcome the proverbial hump.

With a 34-15 win over Woodland on Friday night, the Monarchs secured their first playoff appearance since a 10-win 2013.

It was hard to tell it was a milestone night if one judged by Mark Morris’ subdued celebratory postgame, though. These Monarchs know there’s still work to be done.

“You always think about the kids and the teams in the past that were so close,” MM coach Shawn Perkins said. “You have to look back at it, but at the same time, you have to stay in the present and get those guys ready for the next game.”

In the defensive struggle that broke out into a late-game scoring fest Friday, Mark Morris was far from perfect. The players understood that; the coaches preached it after the victory. Still, there was a lot to like.

Seven different runners pounded out 221 yard in the Monarchs’ Wing-T attack. Justus McCann (2 yards), Deacon Dietz (17 yards) and Jaden Anderson (40 yards) all ran for scores.