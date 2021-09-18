2A Football: Mark Morris picks up first win over Columbia River

The Monarchs made the Rapids pay for the mistake. Mark Morris drove down the field and scored on a 9-yard pass from Desbiens to Jaxon Eaton to put the Monarchs up 29-15.

The Monarchs capitalized on yet another turnover on a strip sack by Kevin Larson when Anderson scored from five yards out. Winning the turnover battle was a key to the Monarchs closing out the win after they retook the lead in the third.

“We got a few turnovers in the second half and we really took advantage of that aspect of it and did a great job,” Perkins said. “I was really proud of our kids for capitalizing on those things.”

Anderson led the Monarchs with 14 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Desbiens led the charge through the air with 137 yards and two touchdowns as well.

Confidence-wise, the win gives the Monarchs a boost in the right direction after a big loss last week.

“It’s a big bump for us,” Perkins said. “They were really down after the Aberdeen game, I don’t think they were really satisfied with the way they played. They put some good work in this week and they figured out some things too along the way.”

But with a win in the books, Perkins knows the Monarchs can’t take too big of a deep breath just yet.