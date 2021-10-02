2A Football: Mark Morris finishes strong to beat Hudson’s Bay

“I think we are (hitting a groove),” he said. “The thing is though, it’s kind of crazy how injuries and other things have happened and other guys have done a nice job. That’s a credit to our assistant coaches and our players working hard and keeping the faith in what we do.”

Now that they’re back near full strength, the Monarchs are starting to come together as a team and get used to playing next to each other.

“It’s good to see us getting some continuity on the offensive line and up front on the defensive line and our DBs are playing really well too,” Perkins said.

Anderson led the Monarchs on the ground with 14 carries for 61 yards, while Justus McCann toted the rock six times for 48 for MM.

Desbiens finished the night 11-of-15 for 105 yards and two touchdowns through the air for the Monarchs. Langston Bartell was his go-to receiver with three catches for 24 yards.

Kobe Parlin saw an expanded workload as he shifted over from receiver and took a couple carries as well for MM.

“He really stepped up his game tonight and played some running back and did some other things for us tonight,” Perkins said.

Mark Morris (3-2) is now 2-0 league, but in addition to working on a short week, they face a tall task of taking down No. 3 Ridgefield on the road on Thursday.

