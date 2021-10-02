2A Football: Mark Morris finishes strong to beat Hudson’s Bay

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris came out of the gates slow against Hudson’s Bay, but they rallied back to win 27-21 thanks to two fourth quarter touchdowns from Cade Warren to pick up their third straight win and stay unbeaten in 2A Greater St. Helen’s League play.
“The Monarch mojo wasn’t running very well in the first half, then we got it going in the second half,’ MM coach Shawn Perkins said.
The Monarchs slow start was emphasized by a 20-yard scoop-and-score by Hudson’s Bay’s Justice Faylim on just the second play from scrimmage to give the Monarchs a hole to climb out of early.
Mark Morris answered on an 8-yard run by quarterback Kellen Desbiens, but found themselves trailing 14-6 at the half.
Perkins said Jaden Anderson played like a “warrior,” and he also gave the Monarch their tying score in the third quarter on an 8-yard reception to lock the game at 14.
Then it was Warren’s turn. He scored on a 7-yard run to give the Monarchs the lead, then hauled in a 27-yard touchdown pass with 1:28 left to put MM up 27-13 and ice the game.
“I’m proud of our kids, they kind of came back and got their feet underneath them and did a pretty good job,” Perkins said.
Things are starting to fall into place for the Monarchs, Perkins added, but they’ve had to overcome a lot to get to this point.
“I think we are (hitting a groove),” he said. “The thing is though, it’s kind of crazy how injuries and other things have happened and other guys have done a nice job. That’s a credit to our assistant coaches and our players working hard and keeping the faith in what we do.”
Now that they’re back near full strength, the Monarchs are starting to come together as a team and get used to playing next to each other.
“It’s good to see us getting some continuity on the offensive line and up front on the defensive line and our DBs are playing really well too,” Perkins said.
Anderson led the Monarchs on the ground with 14 carries for 61 yards, while Justus McCann toted the rock six times for 48 for MM.
Desbiens finished the night 11-of-15 for 105 yards and two touchdowns through the air for the Monarchs. Langston Bartell was his go-to receiver with three catches for 24 yards.
Kobe Parlin saw an expanded workload as he shifted over from receiver and took a couple carries as well for MM.
“He really stepped up his game tonight and played some running back and did some other things for us tonight,” Perkins said.
Mark Morris (3-2) is now 2-0 league, but in addition to working on a short week, they face a tall task of taking down No. 3 Ridgefield on the road on Thursday.