2A Football: Hockinson routs R.A. Long 65-13

Harris also accounted for RAL’s only other score in the fourth quarter by hauling in a 7-yard pass from Shaun Mize on a slant route to give the Jacks something else to walk home with

“We can’t just rely on one guy, we can’t just rely on Jamond,” Barker said while commending Harris’ play. "We need some more guys to step up, but unfortunately we’ve kind of been bit by the injury bug.”

Barker also said that effort in practice, with the non-starters pushing the first units more, would be a big step in the right direction on that front.

In addition to the injury bug, the turnover bug also caught the Jacks on Friday.

“We’ve been really lucky for three weeks with turnovers and we weren’t lucky tonight,” Barker said. “We made some bad decisions that cost us and gave them the short field too many times.”

Barker said he and his team would look over the film, but wouldn’t overanalyze it as they look to move ahead to next week’s matchup. In the meantime, Barker said he gave his players the same amount of time to grieve the loss as he does to celebrate their wins.