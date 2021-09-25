2A Football: Hockinson routs R.A. Long 65-13

BRUSH PRAIRIE — R.A. Long ran into an angry Hockinson squad on Friday night, and the Hawk took out their frustrations with a 65-13 drubbing of the Lumberjacks in a 2A Greater St. Helen's League game.
The Hawks were 0-2 entering the game, with their losses coming to No. 2 Lynden and No. 3 Ridgefield in their only two contests of the year. The Hawks worked to get back on track and hung 36 points on the Jacks before they even sniffed the end zone.
“Hopefully it’s a wake-up call that we need to just play every week and can’t look at records and have that be the story,” Barker said.
The Jacks were also short some key pieces as multiple players are battling a variety of ailments.
“We were a little beat up coming into the week, we were missing some linebackers and some guys at fullback so that kind of hamstringed us personnel-wise,” RAL coach Jon Barker said of his undermanned squad.
The Hawks did what Barker expected — ran it right up the gut.
“They are really big up front and we just kind of struggled with their size,” Barker said. “They ran the ball up the middle and that’s kind of where we were a little weak this week so it was kind of the perfect storm.”
To break the goose egg, the Jacks turned to trickeration on a fly-sweep pass where Jamond Harris connected with Israel Rutherford for a 65-yard touchdown pass to put RAL on the board.
Harris also accounted for RAL’s only other score in the fourth quarter by hauling in a 7-yard pass from Shaun Mize on a slant route to give the Jacks something else to walk home with
“We can’t just rely on one guy, we can’t just rely on Jamond,” Barker said while commending Harris’ play. "We need some more guys to step up, but unfortunately we’ve kind of been bit by the injury bug.”
Barker also said that effort in practice, with the non-starters pushing the first units more, would be a big step in the right direction on that front.
In addition to the injury bug, the turnover bug also caught the Jacks on Friday.
“We’ve been really lucky for three weeks with turnovers and we weren’t lucky tonight,” Barker said. “We made some bad decisions that cost us and gave them the short field too many times.”
Barker said he and his team would look over the film, but wouldn’t overanalyze it as they look to move ahead to next week’s matchup. In the meantime, Barker said he gave his players the same amount of time to grieve the loss as he does to celebrate their wins.
“Be upset about it for 12 hours then flush it and move on and focus on (Columbia) River,” he said. “We’ll look at the things we’ve got to fix and get better at.”