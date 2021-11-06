2A Football Crossover: W.F. West outruns Mark Morris

CHEHALIS — Mark Morris’ first trip to the postseason since 2013 ended at the hands of W.F. West in the 2A District IV crossover game. The Bearcats outrushed the Monarchs 315-27 on their way to beating MM 21-7.
Despite the loss, the Monarchs put together one of their strongest efforts of the season when it mattered most.
“I tell you what, our kids played their best game I think of the year this last one,” MM coach Shawn Perkins said. “I was really proud of their effort. Our DBs played great, receivers played great. Everybody did a great job, we just ran into a pretty good Bearcat team.”
The Bearcats were without starting quarterback Gavin Fugate, so they relied heavily on the run and had success in doing so, driving down the field to score on the opening drive of the night.
The Monarchs were able to answer the Bearcats’ first score on a 5-yard run from Jaden Anderson in the second quarter to tie the score at seven. Anderson’s touchdown run was sparked by a 73-yard catch and run on a screen pass from Kellen Desbiens to Deacon Dietz.
The Bearcats regained the lead before the half on Brock Guyette’s second rushing touchdown of the game, then the Bearcat defense held the Monarchs scoreless across the second half before adding a score in the fourth on a 25-yard run from quarterback Gage Brumfield.
The Monarchs had opportunities, but costly turnovers slowed the offense down and killed drives, keeping MM out of the end zone for much of the night.
“We had a couple turnovers there at critical times that kind of hurt us, but so did they,” Perkins said. “That was a big part too there, they had a couple turnovers and we didn’t execute and take advantage of those turnovers either. It kind of went both ways.”
Kellen Desbiens pieced together a strong performance on the night, finishing 17-27 for 204 yards.
“Kellen played well tonight, he probably had his best game of the year,” Perkins said.
Desbiens relied on his go-to target all season, Langston Bartell.
“I think Langston Bartell had a great game at wide receiver,” Perkins said. “He had two big catches on third downs for us and did a great job there.”
Dossen Morrow made big plays on the defensive side of the ball, registering two sacks and falling on a fumble for the Monarchs.
The Monarchs made it all the way to the third seed in the 2A Greater St. Helens League after a bumpy start to the year. Like many successful Monarch teams from years past, MM played some of their best football down the stretch.
“I think it shows how our kids and our coaching staff really worked to build our kids’ confidence throughout the season,” Perkins said. “We kept building on those positive things and worked towards those goals of keeping positive about things when the ball bounced the wrong way.”
The Monarchs will now look to reload after a promising season. Perkins said the playoff loss may be a bump in the road, but making the playoffs was the first big leap in the right direction.
“This is just another step in the road that we’ve got to take,” he said. “We’ve got to get back to the weight room, we’ve got to run track, we’ve got to wrestle, we’ve got to do all those things to help us get better for next year.”
The Monarchs will graduate a few key seniors, but they return a bulk of their starters this season, including Desbiens, Dietz, Bartell and Morrow as well as the likes of Kobe Parlin. All those players played big roles for the Monarchs and will be back next season.
“We played our hearts out for our seniors,” Perkins said. “But hey guess what juniors — senior year starts right now. So we’ve got to take care of business now and start getting ready and get going towards the future.”