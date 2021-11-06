2A Football Crossover: W.F. West outruns Mark Morris

The Monarchs had opportunities, but costly turnovers slowed the offense down and killed drives, keeping MM out of the end zone for much of the night.

“We had a couple turnovers there at critical times that kind of hurt us, but so did they,” Perkins said. “That was a big part too there, they had a couple turnovers and we didn’t execute and take advantage of those turnovers either. It kind of went both ways.”

Kellen Desbiens pieced together a strong performance on the night, finishing 17-27 for 204 yards.

“Kellen played well tonight, he probably had his best game of the year,” Perkins said.

Desbiens relied on his go-to target all season, Langston Bartell.

“I think Langston Bartell had a great game at wide receiver,” Perkins said. “He had two big catches on third downs for us and did a great job there.”

Dossen Morrow made big plays on the defensive side of the ball, registering two sacks and falling on a fumble for the Monarchs.

The Monarchs made it all the way to the third seed in the 2A Greater St. Helens League after a bumpy start to the year. Like many successful Monarch teams from years past, MM played some of their best football down the stretch.