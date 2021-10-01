2A Football: Columbia River shuts down R.A. Long

On the opening drive of the game, it looked like R.A. Long was going to be in control against Columbia River. The Jacks drove down the field, starting at their own 35, and rattled off a 15-play drive that took nearly eight minutes off the clock.

The Jacks couldn’t punch it in for a touchdown, but they still came away with points on a 22-yard field goal from Layne Oberloh and looked comfortable enough on the drive to make for a long night on the field for the Columbia River defense.

Instead, it wasn’t. That would be the only score of the night for the Jacks, and the rest of the game would be long, frustrating and confusing for RAL on their way to a 21-3 loss to the Rapids.

“This is one that we expected to go in the win column and there was just too many mistakes to make that happen,” RAL coach Jon Barker said.

Columbia River answered with a scoring drive of its own, gaining yards in chunks before Victor Flores punched it in from 5 yards out to give the Rapids a 7-3 lead, which they’d never relinquish.

The Rapids added to their lead in the second quarter on a 24-yard fade in the end zone from Adam Watts to Aden Flores to take a 14-3 lead at the half.