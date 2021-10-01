2A Football: Columbia River shuts down R.A. Long

On the opening drive of the game, it looked like R.A. Long was going to be in control against Columbia River. The Jacks drove down the field, starting at their own 35, and rattled off a 15-play drive that took nearly eight minutes off the clock.
The Jacks couldn’t punch it in for a touchdown, but they still came away with points on a 22-yard field goal from Layne Oberloh and looked comfortable enough on the drive to make for a long night on the field for the Columbia River defense.
Instead, it wasn’t. That would be the only score of the night for the Jacks, and the rest of the game would be long, frustrating and confusing for RAL on their way to a 21-3 loss to the Rapids.
“This is one that we expected to go in the win column and there was just too many mistakes to make that happen,” RAL coach Jon Barker said.
Columbia River answered with a scoring drive of its own, gaining yards in chunks before Victor Flores punched it in from 5 yards out to give the Rapids a 7-3 lead, which they’d never relinquish.
The Rapids added to their lead in the second quarter on a 24-yard fade in the end zone from Adam Watts to Aden Flores to take a 14-3 lead at the half.
The R.A. Long offense came out in the second half looking to establish the run, much like they tried to do in the first, but they couldn’t get things going and as time grew thin, they had to turn to the pass, which the Rapids shut down for most of the night, forcing two second-half interceptions from RAL quarterback Shaun Mize.
“It’s mental mistakes,” Barker said of RAL’s lack of cohesion on the offensive end. “A holding call, personal foul, just not being mentally focused enough during the play.”
Still down 14-3 with just over six minutes left, the Jacks had a shot to make a run at the Rapids’ lead, but the second of Mize’s interceptions halted the drive before it could get started. Three plays later, Watts connected with a wide-open Thomas Blau on a broken coverage to put the score out of reach at 21-3 with four minutes left.
“Two of those touchdowns we just straight up missed assignments, blown coverage on the back end,” Barker said. “It’s stuff that we know we’ve got to improve on.”
The Jacks had trouble stringing first downs together throughout the night. Many drives would stall outside of field goal range and they’d be stuck with a fourth-and-long scenario that stacked the odds against them.
“We had plays with 10 guys doing the right thing and then one guy doing the wrong thing that results in the whole team moving backwards,” Barker said. “That’s why football’s the greatest parallel for teamwork.”
Jamond Harris II was a bright spot for the Jacks on a night where very little went in their favor. Harris caught five passes for 58 yards and jumped a comeback route for an interception on the defensive end.
“He’s always reliable in that sense, just being a ballhawk, being a playmaker,” Barker said.
Running back Julian Machic-Sheldon may not have blown away with his number — 13 carries for 33 yards — but he ran hard and broke tackles to earn every yard he gained. Machic-Sheldon had been searching for an identity as he matured and bulked up, but now he’s finally getting settled into his role with the Jacks.
“Now he’s found it,” Barker said. “He’s a middle linebacker, he’s a fullback, he’s one of those guys that we can lean on now and establish that run game inside that will kind of take some of the pressure off of Jamond on the edge.”
Mize started strong early, going 4-for-5 for 47 yards on his first five attempts, but finished the night 10-of-22 for 95 yards with the two turnovers. Mize was RAL’s leading rusher with 12 carries for 42 yards.
The Jacks defense was able to control the Rapids for much of the night, besides mental errors giving up easy scores, RAL held the Rapids to under 300 yards of total offense on the night, but their offense matched with just 181 yards.
Now, R.A. Long (2-3) has some soul searching to do as they cross the halfway mark of the season with a losing record. Barker said he gave the team the same instructions he does for every game — be upset about it for 12 hours, then move on.