2A Football: Beavers shut out Eagles for second straight win

WOODLAND — The Woodland football team stacked up enough big plays to stack up its second straight victory, blanking Hudson’s Bay 21-0 in front of a homecoming crowd Friday.
“Two in a row, we’re excited,” Woodland coach Mike Woodward said. “It’s a good feeling.”
The Eagles worked their way into the Woodland red zone on four separate drives, but the Beavers held them to nothing. The cherry on top of it all came to end the first half, when Hudson’s Bay worked it down to the 1-foot line, but the Woodland defense stuffed the Eagles short with no timeouts, winding the clock down to the halftime buzzer.
On offense — and defense, for that matter — the good news for the Beavers started early in the week, with the return of Justin Philpot and Mark Morales from injury.
“That was absolutely huge,” Woodward said. “It lifted the spirits this week in practice having those two guys.”
Coming into the season, Woodward was excited about his core of wide receivers, hoping to throw the ball around more. But Morales, Philpot, and Beau Swett all got injured — Swett will be out for the year — and with tailback Daymon Gressett out with an injury of his own, Dalton Beassie had to shift to the backfield, leaving the Beavers’ pantry bare out wide for weeks.
Friday, Morales marked his return in style, scoring Woodland’s second touchdown on a 67-yard passing score from Brett Martynowicz.
“A little speed running down the sideline, he looked good,” Woodward said. “Just a great play by Mark. He’s a fun player to coach.”
Martynowicz only had one other completion on the night; it went to Philpot.
For the most part, Woodland’s offense looked shaky. Going into the fourth quarter, the Beavers had totaled fewer than 20 yards outside of Morales’ big catch. Luckily, they found another way to score early, with Beassie picking up the opening kickoff at his own 1-yard line and taking it all the way back to put the Beavers in front just like that.
“That was awesome, it was a long one,” Woodward said. “There was some good blocking, he put some good moves on, and boom — gone. That was a tone-setter.”
And with the chance to ice the game, Woodland found its rhythm. After getting nothing at all against Hudson’s Bay’s front, the offensive line started creating holes for Beassie and Elijah Andersen.
“We call it Thunder and Lightning with those two guys,” Woodward said. “Just try to rotate them and see who gets the hot hand, and for the most part they both did an outstanding job.”
The two backs went back-and-forth, with an extended 90-yard drive punctuated by a 5-yard touchdown by Andersen to make it 21-0.
Both backs took the ball 12 times; Andersen finished with 61 yards, while Beassie had 34.