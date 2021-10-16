2A Football: Beavers shut out Eagles for second straight win

“A little speed running down the sideline, he looked good,” Woodward said. “Just a great play by Mark. He’s a fun player to coach.”

Martynowicz only had one other completion on the night; it went to Philpot.

For the most part, Woodland’s offense looked shaky. Going into the fourth quarter, the Beavers had totaled fewer than 20 yards outside of Morales’ big catch. Luckily, they found another way to score early, with Beassie picking up the opening kickoff at his own 1-yard line and taking it all the way back to put the Beavers in front just like that.

“That was awesome, it was a long one,” Woodward said. “There was some good blocking, he put some good moves on, and boom — gone. That was a tone-setter.”

And with the chance to ice the game, Woodland found its rhythm. After getting nothing at all against Hudson’s Bay’s front, the offensive line started creating holes for Beassie and Elijah Andersen.

“We call it Thunder and Lightning with those two guys,” Woodward said. “Just try to rotate them and see who gets the hot hand, and for the most part they both did an outstanding job.”

The two backs went back-and-forth, with an extended 90-yard drive punctuated by a 5-yard touchdown by Andersen to make it 21-0.