2A Football: Beavers shut out, another starter hurt

WOODLAND — Things continued to go badly for the Woodland football team, which lost another key piece in a 41-0 shutout loss to Hockinson on Friday.

The Beavers, who came into the week already without workhorse tailback Daymon Gressett and leading receivers Justin Philpot and Mark Morales — all of whom played big roles on defense and well — lost quarterback-turned-wideout Drew Burns to a broken clavicle, compounding the weight of yet another big defeat.

The Hawks sprung out for 20 points in the first quarter and another 14 in the second, then coasted in the second half. Most of the damage came through the air; Hockinson quarterback Jarod Oldham finished 15-for-18 on the night, going for 199 yards and five touchdowns. Andre Northrup hauled in eight of those passes and two of those touchdowns, racking up 118 receiving yards.

For Woodland, meanwhile, Brett Marynowicz went 6-for-11 for 54 yards, with an interception. Two of those completions went to Burns before he got hurt; Dalton Beassie was next for the Beavers with two catches for 12 yards.

On the ground, Beassie ground out 41 yards on 15 carries, while Elijah Andersen put up a team-high 68 yards on six runs.

Woodland (0-5) will face R.A. Long under the lights at Longview Memorial Stadium next Friday.

