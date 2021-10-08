2A Football: Beavers grind their way to first win of the season

Was it an offensive showcase? No.
Was it pretty? Not at all.
Was it a win for the Woodland football team? Yes it was, an 8-7 grind over R.A. Long at Longview Memorial Stadium. But that alone is something the Beavers have gone through hell and back to be able to celebrate this season.
“It obviously feels really good, and I’m so happy for our kids,” Woodland coach Mike Woodward said. “We’ve been through a lot. Not trying to make excuses, but I think everybody is well aware of our injury situation. A lot of people have injuries, but ours has been off the charts with what we’ve had to deal with.
“What I’m most proud of is that our kids, they’re not quitting. Attitude-wise, numbers-wise, kids aren’t bailing on this program. I couldn’t be happier for this group to get the monkey off their back this week.”
The Beavers, who came to Longview 0-5, broke their goose-egg. They did it because a defense that came in allowing an average of 41.6 points per game stood tall for four quarters, despite multiple R.A. Long drives starting with great field position.
They did it because an offense centered around two players forced to change positions due to injuries combined to rack up 165 yards on the ground, a number that ended up being higher than Woodland’s final total output.
And they did it because of a special teams matchup that started weird and only got wilder as the night wore on, but ended with the Beavers getting the final break fall their way by a matter of inches.
Deep in the fourth quarter, R.A. Long found its first real spark of sustained offense. After starting his night 1-for-7, Shaun Mize logged three straight completions to move the chains and get the Lumberjacks into the red zone. A hold pushed RAL way back, but Mize tucked and scrambled on third-and-28, getting 19 yards to put the Jacks up to the 12-yard line and back in field-goal range.
But after a timeout, Layne Oberloh’s 29-yard attempt only found the upright, bouncing off to give the Beavers the ball back with the lead still intact.
“It looked good, to be honest,” Woodward said. Obviously, we were praying. It looked good the whole way until it bonked off that bar.”
Woodland couldn’t quite suck the rest of the clock out, but it took it down to two minutes, and with the Jacks starting to hit desperation mode, the Beavers sacked Mize twice to get the ball back, at which point Woodward got to savor calling for the victory kneel for the first time this season.
“What I felt was, ‘It’s been a long time,’” he said with a laugh. “Too long ago, but it sure felt good. Unfortunately, we haven’t been in that position for awhile, but it sure felt good.”
That kneel — rolling the clock down — was a fitting end the way Woodland’s offense worked all night long.
The Beavers only ran 47 plays across four quarters. But they held the ball long enough — and took advantage of a couple RAL miscues early — to limit the Jacks to just 31.
“That was the gameplan all the way,” Woodward said. “I wish it would have been a little less tense and pressured, but that was certainly the plan going in.”
The whole way through, the Beavers had two weapons to execute their plan, emblematic of the way their season has gone to this point.
Dalton Beassie started the season as a wideout, and Elijah Andersen began his freshman year as a quarterback on the JV team. Five weeks in, those two combined for all of the Beavers’ all-purpose yards. Beassie went for 104 yards on 21 carries — and scored Woodland’s lone touchdown of the night — and Andersen toted the rock 15 times for 61 yards.
“They’re just running hard and being physical kids,” Woodward said. “Both of them have a lot of heart. They both felt good before the game. We could sense something big was coming. It would have been nice to score a little more to take the pressure off, but as far as moving the ball… the confidence we had in either one of them showed a lot.”
The two combined for just three rushes over 10 yards, but averaged 4.5 yards per carry, just enough to keep the chains moving late. The Beavers converted two key fourth downs on a 16-play drive that didn’t end in points, but kept the Lumberjacks off the field for most of the third quarter.
“We knew if we could get the ball in our hands, we could really grind that clock out, take a lot of time off the clock when we call plays, run the ball, put the pressure on their defense,” Woodward said. “And it worked.”
And early, when Woodland couldn’t convert its third downs, it turned out that punts were going to lead to the most offense for either side.
After taking the opening kickoff, a holding call forced the Beavers to go three-and-out, but the ensuing punt bounced off an R.A. Long body and into the arms of a Woodland gunner, setting the visitors up deep in RAL territory. More penalties sent Woodland backwards and led to a turnover on downs, but when the R.A. Long offense couldn’t go anywhere and lined up to punt, the Beavers blocked it, giving them the ball near the red zone for the second time.
This time, Woodland converted the chance, with Andersen and Beassie alternating carries until the latter plunged in from 2 yards out. Woodward dialed up a fake extra point and Brett Martynowicz plunged in — a decision that seemed risky but small at the time and only ended up being the difference in the final score when the fourth quarter ended.
The rest of the way, punts were trouble for Woodland. The Beavers had two snaps go over the punter’s head, the second of which led to R.A. Long’s only points of the day on a 15-yard Jamond Harris jet sweep with under a minute left in the first half.
But other than that, the Lumberjacks couldn’t make the most of the few chances they got. The first time R.A. Long got in the red zone, back-to-back false start calls set the Jacks up with first-and-goal from the 19-yard line, at which point a bad snap gave Woodland the ball. Combine that with the missed field goal, and RAL went 1-for-3 in the red zone.
“Offensively, we’ve kind of lost our rhythm, lost our mojo a little bit,” RAL coach Jon Barker said. “We’ve got to find that.”
The Lumberjacks finished with just 130 total yards. Mize went 4-for-12 for 72 yards. Harris led the attack on the ground with 46 yards on five carries.
Woodland (1-5) is set to host Hudson’s Bay next week, trying to put together a bit of a winning streak. On a three-game skid, R.A. Long (2-4) will look to right the ship at Washougal.