2A Football: Beavers grind their way to first win of the season

That kneel — rolling the clock down — was a fitting end the way Woodland’s offense worked all night long.

The Beavers only ran 47 plays across four quarters. But they held the ball long enough — and took advantage of a couple RAL miscues early — to limit the Jacks to just 31.

“That was the gameplan all the way,” Woodward said. “I wish it would have been a little less tense and pressured, but that was certainly the plan going in.”

The whole way through, the Beavers had two weapons to execute their plan, emblematic of the way their season has gone to this point.

Dalton Beassie started the season as a wideout, and Elijah Andersen began his freshman year as a quarterback on the JV team. Five weeks in, those two combined for all of the Beavers’ all-purpose yards. Beassie went for 104 yards on 21 carries — and scored Woodland’s lone touchdown of the night — and Andersen toted the rock 15 times for 61 yards.

“They’re just running hard and being physical kids,” Woodward said. “Both of them have a lot of heart. They both felt good before the game. We could sense something big was coming. It would have been nice to score a little more to take the pressure off, but as far as moving the ball… the confidence we had in either one of them showed a lot.”