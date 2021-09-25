2A Football: Beavers come up short at River

VANCOUVER — Down multiple key pieces, the Woodland football team played its closest game of the year Friday, but couldn’t quite get on the scoreboard enough to get over the hump in a 16-7 loss to Columbia River at Kiggins Bowl.

“Couldn’t be more proud of our guys for the way they competed for four quarters despite the injuries and adversity they’ve been facing,” Woodland coach Mike Woodward said. “The kids played like warriors.”

After being shut out for the first three quarters, the Beavers got on the scoreboard in the fourth when Dalton Beassie dragged Columbia River defenders for a 9-yard touchdown run that cut the deficit to 9-7, with 6:32 left to play. But the Woodland defense couldn’t get the ball back, and River drove down the field in less than two minutes to answer with a touchdown of its own to put the game out of reach.

Beassie led the Beavers with 120 yards on 22 carries, but the rest of the Woodland offense managed just 11 yards on the ground. In the passing game, Brett Martynowciz finished 11-of-20 for 85 yards and an interception; six of those went to Beassie for 25 yards.

On defense, the Beavers held the Rapids to just 139 total yards and seven first downs, but the hosts were able to do just enough when it mattered to turn their yards into points when their guests couldn’t.

Woodland (0-4) will host Hockinson on Oct. 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.