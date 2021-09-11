2A Football: Aberdeen routs Mark Morris

ABERDEEN — Mark Morris took the long road trip to Aberdeen on Friday, but they might have left some of their energy back in Longview as the Bobcats rolled the Monarchs 50-16 in a matchup of two former 2A Greater St. Helens League foes.

The Monarchs had more of their normal starting lineup as players returned off the COVID-19 close contacts list, but the additions caused some confusion for MM.

“We were just out of whack tonight and our timing still wasn’t back,” MM coach Shawn Perkins. “We got some guys back but we’ve got to do some more work to get that timing back and get everything figured out.”

The Monarchs fell behind early, but scored late in the first half on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Kellen Desbiens to Langston Bartell to cut the lead to 28-8.

But Aberdeen kept scoring and keeping the Monarchs guessing on the defensive end.

“We just didn’t react very well to their counter game and I think that just shows lack of time on the field together,” Perkins said, once again referring to the wrench the quarantines have thrown into Mark Morris’ team chemistry.

Desbiens found Travis Sherman from 10-yards out in the second half for MM’s final score.

Mark Morris (0-2) will look to right the ship next week on the road at Columbia River.

