CASTLE ROCK — In the first start of his career at quarterback, R.A. Long junior TraMayne Jenkins was introduced to the highs and lows that come with the position.

Jenkins’ three touchdown passes carried R.A. Long to a season-opening win, 19-14 over Castle Rock in the non-conference matchup. The victory snapped a 15-game losing streak spanning two seasons for R.A. Long, dating back to Sep. 17 of 2021.

“It’s great. It’s our first dub after going 0-9 last season. It means a lot, but we’ve got to get better,” Jenkins said. “I think everybody knows our (offensive) line has got to touch up.”

Assessing his own performance in which he finished 6-for-16 passing with three interceptions to go with the three touchdowns, Jenkins saw plenty of room for improvement.

“I think it went awful,” Jenkins said. “To be honest, I think I could have done a lot better. As you could see, I threw three picks (and) I don’t want to throw any picks. So, I’ve just got to get better.”

It didn’t come easy for the Jacks who faced the reigning 1A Trico League offensive player of the year in quarterback/running back and general offensive weapon in the Rockets’ Stephen Ibsen. The senior offensive star proved difficult to stop in the running game for the better part of four quarters until a tackle late in the fourth quarter as Castle Rock drove deep into R.A. Long territory for the go-ahead score, forced Ibsen to limp off the field with an apparent lower body injury.

Needing to pick up 18 more yards to reach the end zone and take the lead with less than a minute remaining, Castle Rock saw its reserve tailback and quarterback stymied by the Jacks' defense on three consecutive plays. The Rockets’ last ditch heave on fourth-and-8 from the 16-yard line was knocked down by R.A. Long senior cornerback Koynn Williamdyke with 15 seconds remaining to seal the win for the Jacks.

With the ball safely on the turf, the Jacks sideline erupted in joyous celebration.

“There’s been a lot of culture things that have taken four years to get (us) here,” an emotional R.A. Long coach Jon Barker said. “There’s lots of room to improve. We’ve got to improve our run game. (It’s) the same old thing. We’re not super big up front, so we’ve got to find ways to make that work.”

Jenkins opened his night out with an interception in the very first series of the game on a pass over the middle. After his defense came up with a stop to hand the ball right back on downs to the offense, Jenkins rolled out to his left and found Williamdyke down the near sideline for an 85-yard touchdown.

Williamdyke showed his immense promise on the play by high-pointing the football by out-jumping the Castle Rock defensive back, then out-running the entire defense to the end zone. Williamdyke finished with two receptions including the touchdown as well as an interception on defense.

Jenkins engineered a second touchdown drive in the first half on the offense’s next series to open a 12-0 lead for the Jacks as he connected with Gabe Huntley on a crossing pattern for a 23-yard score. The quarterback threw his second pick of the game on the two-point conversion attempt.

R.A. Long went up 19-7 late in the third quarter when Jenkins found Aeybel Milian down the near sideline for a 31-yard touchdown. Despite the misplays and having little time to throw, Jenkins found a way. Coach Barker was pleased with the leadership his quarterback showed.

“Moxy,” Barker answered when asked what he saw from his quarterback in his first high school start. “Tonight, he was actually pretty selfless. (There were) a lot of opportunities where he could have just put his head down and run and he tried to make the extra throw sometimes as a negative when he could have taken a few yards by running it out.”

“I just touched my foot in the water, just dipped it in,” Jenkins added. “As soon as I get a full on dive (in), I’ll be there.”

R.A. Long (1-0 overall) hosts Mercer Island in its home opener on the new turf at Longview Memorial Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.