1B State Football: Naselle can’t keep up with Almira/Coulee-Hartline

MOSES LAKE — The Naselle football team burned opponents with its speed all season long as they outscored opponents by large margins on the heels of a relentless rushing attack. But the Comets ran into more speed than they could handle against Almira/Coulee-Hartline in the 1B State Semifinals as the Warriors blew past Naselle 68-32.

“They were every bit as fast as we were, maybe faster,” Naselle coach Kevin McNulty said. “They were able to contain the outside and get things controlled there, forcing us to go to our trap and our counter game. We were able to get some off of that, but defensively they were able to stymie us at times.”

The Warriors showed off that speed on the game’s opening play as ACH’s Dane Isaak took off for 53 yards and a score.

“Ironically, we knew that that was going to be the first play of the game,” McNulty said. “They came out in a different formation but they ran speed option and they scored.”

The Comets had an answer in store as Kolten Lindstrom one-upped Isaak by a yard, scoring from 54 yards out to even the game.

But from there, the Warriors imposed their will and scored at a fast pace to build a 30-point lead before the Comets found the end zone again on a 15-yard run from Lindstrom late in the second quarter.

“It looked like it was going to be a track meet early,” McNulty said. “They scored on their first play and then we scored on our first play, then they kind of had their way for the most part.”

ACH built its lead up to 52-14 by the half thanks to its weapons on the offensive end that echoed the way the Comets have played all season long.

“They were consistent,” McNulty said. “They were versatile enough to put our defense in different situations. We call our offense a three-headed monster with our quarterback and both running backs and they had a three-headed monster that was as lethal or more lethal than ours.”

The Comets kept fighting while playing for pride in the second half. Joey Strange scored in the third on a 1-yard run and then Jacob Lindstrom connected with Jason Harman for a 62-yard touchdown.

Both team’s played aggressive in terms of field position, with an onside kick on all but one ACH kickoff and neither team punted the ball. The Comets put together drives, but the Warriors found ways to cash in on the field position where Naselle couldn’t.

“We were able to do some things but they’re a good football team,” McNulty said. “They’re fast and have a good sized line. They are very aggressive defensively and they put lots of pressure on us defensively.”

The Comets cap the season just a win shy of the State title game, but they’ve continued to prove to be one of the top teams in the 1B year in and year out.

“It’s been a great experience to coach these guys,” McNulty said. “They have a lot of heart, they compete, they work hard and we’ve improved all season. We just ran into a team that happened to be better than we were.”

The Comets relied on eight seniors to help lead the squad this season and McNulty hopes the younger players that return can continue to carry on what they brought to the table.

“I think the tradition and seeing how the upperclassmen worked,” McNulty said of what he hopes the underclassmen take with them. “The people like Joey Strange, Jason Harman, George Wilson and the leadership that those seniors provided for us as role models.”

