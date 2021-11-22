1B State Football: Comets head east, upset Pirates, advance to semifinals

POMEROY — It’s all starting to come together at just the right time for the Naselle football team, which upset No. 4 Pomeroy 72-42 on the road Saturday to advance to the 1B state semifinals for the third straight postseason.

After staying on the sidelines most of the regular season with a hamstring and playing just over a quarter in the Comets’ first-round win last week, senior Joey Strange took over at quarterback in an 8-8 game in the second quarter, and the coaching staff let him cook. Strange and Jason Harman led an offensive charge that put up at least 20 points in each of the final three quarters and pulled away from an undefeated Pirates side ranked No. 1 in 1B by the WIAA’s RPI calculations.

“I felt as a coach — and I think our players felt that way — that they hadn’t really been pressured,” coach Kevin McNulty said. “If we could force them into a ballgame, they might have a different feeling. And if we could jump up a couple on them, maybe they might start getting on one another. We wanted to test that and see if it was true.”

Strange finished his day 6-for-10 passing for 210 yards and four touchdowns, and added 193 rushing yards and three rushing scores — all of at least 40 yards.

For his part, Harman racked up five total touchdowns and 262 all-purpose yards.

With the Pirates stacking up all eight players in the box to stop the run, McNulty moved Harman and Kolten Lindstrom from the backfield to flanker spots on the outside of the line, and after three weeks of sticking nearly entirely to the run game, the Comets let it fly.

“We were isolating them,” McNulty said. “Joey has a cannon for an arm, he can throw the football, we can get max protection, and run those guys on different routes and force DBs to try to cover them.”

Kolten Lindstrom added 16 carries for 108 yards and added a catch of his own. In his quarter starting behind center, freshman Jacob Lindstrom went 5-for-8 for 45 yards passing.

Craig Reitz added two big plays late in the game, first getting of the receiving end of a 47-yard touchdown, then coming down with a 42-yard pick-six that started Naselle’s final quarter off with a bang.

“We basically pressured them out of their offense,” McNulty said. “They wanted to pound it, they’d been able to do it all season, and it was a fear that they’d be able to do it against us. But we were able to put up a stop.”

The Comets’ 72 points were the most scored by any team in the 1B playoffs thus far, taking the top spot from their own 68-point performance in their first-round win over Waterville-Mansfield.

Now the task will get even tough for Naselle, which will make another trip back across the mountains to Moses Lake to play No. 1 Almira-Coulee-Hartline, Saturday at 1 p.m. It’s the third straight time the Comets will face off against the Warriors with a spot in the state championship on the line. Naselle beat ACH in Tumwater in 2019, but the Warriors won 2018’s matchup in Wenatchee.

“If you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best,” McNulty said. “We’ll certainly have done that if we get through this.”

