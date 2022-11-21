1B High School Football: Naselle takes No. 1 Odessa to the limit in in epic state quarterfinal

MOSES LAKE — A late penalty flag on the game-tying conversion attempt denied Naselle the opportunity for overtime in its 1B state football quarterfinal against Odessa, Saturday at Lion’s Field in Moses Lake. No.1 ranked Odessa held on for a 76-74 win over the Comets in regulation to advance to the semifinal against Liberty Bell.

Naselle senior Kolten Lindstrom rushed 25 times for 230 yards and four touchdowns in his final game toting the pigskin for the Comets. He added another 128 yards and two scores on five catches through the air.

“Obviously Kolten is our senior and the heart of our team,” Naselle coach Kevin McNulty said. “He played a huge game in his last outing. We understood it could possibly be his last game so we were feeding him the ball. He didn’t want to lose.”

The two teams went back and forth trading scores throughout the entire game with neither side holding a lead of more than two scores. However, Odessa never trailed, leading all the way through except for two ties at 14-14 and 44-44. The second of those ties came early in the third quarter after Naselle scored to closeout the first half and then hit pay dirt again on its first possession to open the second half on a Kolten Lindstrom four-yard run.

Trailing 76-62, Naselle quarterback Jacob Lindstrom connected with his brother Kolten on a 15-yard touchdown pass. The Comets, though, failed on the two-point try.

It was a missed opportunity that would come back to haunt Naselle in the end.

On the ensuing kickoff the Comets recovered an onside kick with 1:30 left in regulation. They scored a few plays later as Jacob Lindstrom found Luke Johnson on a 10-yard pass. Needing the two-point conversion to tie the score 76-76 and likely force overtime, Naselle converted on a run only to have the score negated by a holding penalty. Moved back 10 yards to the 12 by the penalty, Naselle’s ensuing pass attempt fell incomplete.

With time running short Odessa fumbled to give the Comets one final opportunity, but a sack pushed Naselle back and Odessa stopped a screen pass attempt short of the first down marker on 4th and 15 from the 36 yard line.

“It was an exciting game,” McNulty said. “I was proud of our kids. They battled back. The times we were down by two scores, they converted to get within one. We had a tough time stopping them and they had a tough time stopping us.”

The difference in the game ended up being two-point attempts. Odessa scored 10 times and converted on eight two-point attempts. Naselle scored 11 times and converted on just four of its attempts. The Comets failed on each of their final five conversion tries. A completed conversion on any one of those attempts would’ve resulted in overtime, two scores and Naselle would have netted the upset outright.

“They came back to bite us. We needed to be better in that area,” acknowledged McNulty.

Naselle quarterback Jacob Lindstrom finished the game 16-for-20 passing for 284 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. He also rushed for 77 yards.

Jack Strange led Comets receivers with eight receptions for 115 yards. Luke Johnson caught four passes for 41 yards and a touchdown, while adding a two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter which tied the score 14-14.

On the Odessa side, running back Gage Starkel scored five touchdowns with more than 150 yards rushing. Quarterback Collin Martin passed for four touchdowns and ran in a 36-yard score for the Ducks. Receiver Corbyn Nielsen had three touchdowns and Zane McMilllian scored on a 42-yard catch.

Starkel put Odessa up 76-62 late in the fourth quarter with his fifth rushing touchdown of the game.

Prior to being stopped on its final possession, Naselle had failed to score on only two of its drives, with one stop coming by way of a fumble.

“I thought we had a good game plan for Odessa. We pushed them to places they hadn’t been to. We put pressure on them by staying close and hoped they would make a mistake,” said McNulty. “They are a disciplined team, well coached and they don’t make mistakes. It would’ve been interesting to see what overtime would’ve looked like. We had the momentum and we had them good and tired.”

Naselle finishes the season with a record of 8-3. Its only losses came to No. Odessa, No. 2 Neah Bay and No. 4 Mossyrock.