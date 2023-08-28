WINLOCK — With less than a week to go before high school football season commences anew, Winlock hosted a jamboree attended by Coastal 1B league foes Mossyrock and Naselle on Saturday morning.

Naselle and Mossyrock got things started with the two sides taking turns running 10 plays on offense against the other’s first-team defense. Once the varsity players had their shot officials allowed each side another seven plays for the junior varsity teams in attendance.

For Naselle, the jamboree session presented an early look at a deep and physical Mossyrock side which left the Comets seemingly overmatched at times. However, despite the physical mismatch, Naselle held its own with a number of players producing highlight reel offensive plays.

Junior quarterback Jacob Lindstrom found the end zone multiple times throughout his day, while also showing up at linebacker on defense where he knifed through the offensive line to make a tackle for loss against the hometown Cardinals.

“It accomplished everything that we were after,” Naselle coach Kevin McNulty said. “To hit somebody with a different color jersey on is hard to simulate in practice, because there is a difference between our ones and our twos… I think our kids did OK. There’s still stuff to work on obviously, but for now, we at least have something to build on.”

Despite giving up considerable size across the board to their counterparts the Naselle defense held its own in its short time on the field.

“(Holding up defensively) is obviously a concern against somebody like Mossy,” McNulty stated. “You look at their size and… they’re quite imposing. I mean their backs are bigger than any player on our team. Defensively, I think we were able to do well. Offensively, we were able to use our speed.”

The jamboree also presented McNulty with the opportunity to attempt to build depth on both sides of the ball. Currently, Naselle boasts just 20 players on its roster. As a result the Comets are playing the same eight starters on defense and offense. If the school can’t formulate some depth, any injury or conditioning issue will leave it vulnerable on the field.

And while no player was able to give McNulty the confidence to suddenly move him into the varsity rotation after a short appearance in a jamboree, those repetitions matter to each player’s development.

“That’s what we’re developing right now, because we have to be able to get some depth,” McNulty added. “(Us) smaller schools, not all of us are blessed with Mossyrock’s numbers. We have the biggest turnout we’ve had in the last few years and we have twenty kids.”

To no one’s surprise, Lindstrom stood out to McNulty with his play. However, did juniors Jack Strange, Caiden Burke and William Anderson also managed to impress on both sides of the ball.

Naselle is set to open its season on Saturday when it hosts Quilcene at 1 p.m.

Winlock looks for stability in house of Cards

The jamboree exposed some fundamental issues for the Winlock squad, which the team will look to sort out when it opens game week with another practice on Monday.

On offense, the team had difficulty executing its assigned blocks, being on the same page for each play and covering receivers across the field in the secondary.

“We’ve got to get off the ball better up front,” Winlock coach Ernie Samples remarked. “We were getting smacked around in the backfield. I think there were times (when) we had good plays called, but when your center is getting pushed into the quarterback it’s difficult.”

However, Samples noted he was encouraged by the defense finding ways to recover after initially getting beat off the line of scrimmage.

“We had a couple of breakdowns, but they recovered," said Samples. "That’s been one of the preaching points of practice. It’s OK to fail, just fix it the next time. We did that."

One major positive for the Cardinals, though, was the play of freshman quarterback Landon Cline who has pulled away from teammate Carter Svenson in the competition for the starting job.

Cline had multiple plays where he made something out of nothing thanks to his ability to scramble, shed tackles and make defenders miss in the open field. Despite his small frame, Cline has the short area quickness that makes him a dynamic player that will harken back to the exploits of his older brother and former Winlock standout, Bryce Cline.

Winlock will open its season on Friday when it hosts Darrington at 6 p.m.