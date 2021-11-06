1B Football: Winlock State-bound after win over Evergreen Lutheran

WINLOCK — Every week this season, Nolan Swofford has taped up his wrist before Winlock’s game, and every week his coach, Ernie Samples, writes a quick note on the white slate for his senior tailback to wear into battle. Friday night, it was one word, scrawled out in all-caps: STATE.

Swofford — like just about every player on the Winlock roster — wasn’t alive the last time the Cardinals made the state tournament. But that’s exactly where they’re going now after a 38-18 win over Evergreen Lutheran.

It started out as a rout, it ended as a grind, but Winlock will be back at State for just the second time since the turn of the century.

“It means a lot,” Samples said. “These guys have been working hard. This is going to a rough group to say good-bye to, or ‘See you later.’”

This whole season, Winlock’s calling card has been long, explosive plays, blowing games away before they even get fully underway. As the competition ramps up, that’s giving way to a bruising, slow-and-steady approach, and Friday, the Cardinals proved they can win that way too.

“The whole gameplan was 4 yards on every play,” Swofford said. “They throw a lot, so take away as much clock as we can and shorten it up."