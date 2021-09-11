1B Football: Winlock bursts out fast to beat Muckleshoot Tribal

WINLOCK — The Winlock football team decided to host a track meet Saturday, running away from Muckleshoot Tribal early and seeing out a 63-34 win.
“It was a little bit of gameplan,” coach Ernie Samples said. “We got a look at what they were going to do with spreading out, and then just attacked it, and it worked.”
It didn’t take long to work. After the Cardinals received the opening kickoff, quarterback Neal Patching took the first snap of the game, pulled the ball down, and scampered 52 yards down the right side for near-immediate points.
The Cardinals made it 8-0 when Patching ran in a fake extra point, then recovered and onside kick to get it right back. This time, Winlock gave it to Nolan Swofford for a pair of decent gains before Patching was off and running, going 36 yards for another score.
Muckleshoot went backwards on its first real possession before turning it over on downs at its own 12. Patching’s third carry was his first to end on the ground and not in the end zone, but it set up Swofford for a 4-yard touchdown.
Then it was a matter of rinsing and repeating. The Kings fumbled the ball away on the first play of their next drive — the first of six Winlock takeaways in the first half — Patching got 10 yards on the ground, and Swofford ran the final 30 to make it 28-0, less than six minutes into the game.
Rinse and repeat again, and Collin Regalado set the Cardinals up with another fumble recovery, and Swofford needed just one play to go 47 yards for another touchdown.
The Winlock offense finally slowed down when Samples started to work in his substitutes early in the second quarter, with the Cardinals already up 36-0.
Going back to their Week 1 win over Toutle Lake, the Cardinals scored 85 points over the course of five quarters on 12 touchdowns — nine of which were on plays of 30-yards or more.
“It’s just an option read pull, and they’re off and running,” Samples said. “I like it. Sometimes I would like to have a drive so that our guys could get a little bit of a break.”
Patching was at the center of just about everything for Winlock. On the ground, he went for 186 yards on six carries for an absurd average of 31 yards per rush. Threw the air, he went 2-for-2; both balls went to Regalado, both ended in six points. On defense he added in an interception and a fumble recovery for good measure.
“Right now, I haven’t seen anything he’s not doing well,” Samples said. “His leadership is great, he’s making big plays. He’s making tackles on kickoff team. It’s kind of fun to watch. It started in the weight room; he’s the hardest-working guy in the weight room, and now it’s on film and on the field.”
Swofford went for 95 yards on six runs, and didn’t have to carry the rock at all in the second half. Chase Schofield ended up leading the Cardinals with nine carries and went for 105 yards and a touchdown.
The subs got so much run that midway through the quarter, as Muckleshoot began to get its offense going, Samples gave them a breather and put the starters back in.
Well, it was supposed to be a breather. Instead, Patching went 63 yards to the end zone, and the defense had to go right back out.
Regalado finished with 101 receiving yards and a pair of scores. The first came on a designed screen pass that went crazy, when Regalado caught the ball behind the line of scrimmage on the right sideline but fell under pressure immediately and ended up running the entire width of the field before turning the corner and outrunning the final defender for a 48-yard touchdown. The second came in the third, when Samples said a Muckleshoot defender asked him to call more passing plays, so he had Patching fake the give to Swofford and find Regalado on the corner route for a 53-yard score.
As the game wore on under a hot sun, Samples said his 12 players — he was missing more than a couple do to other engagements — started to get winded, and the Kings took advantage, scoring all of their 34 points in the final two and a half quarters.
“A lot of guys played positions they don’t normally play, and that led to some of the sloppiness,” he said.
Now, the key for Winlock (2-0) will be to put a complete game together; they’ll need to do so to have any hope of pulling the upset on Naselle in a 1B showdown next weekend.
“Naselle, they’re the team to beat. Their backs are going to be a little faster, they’re going to run a little harder,” Samples said. “Hopefully two games leading up gets us ready for them.”