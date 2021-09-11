1B Football: Winlock bursts out fast to beat Muckleshoot Tribal

WINLOCK — The Winlock football team decided to host a track meet Saturday, running away from Muckleshoot Tribal early and seeing out a 63-34 win.

“It was a little bit of gameplan,” coach Ernie Samples said. “We got a look at what they were going to do with spreading out, and then just attacked it, and it worked.”

It didn’t take long to work. After the Cardinals received the opening kickoff, quarterback Neal Patching took the first snap of the game, pulled the ball down, and scampered 52 yards down the right side for near-immediate points.

The Cardinals made it 8-0 when Patching ran in a fake extra point, then recovered and onside kick to get it right back. This time, Winlock gave it to Nolan Swofford for a pair of decent gains before Patching was off and running, going 36 yards for another score.

Muckleshoot went backwards on its first real possession before turning it over on downs at its own 12. Patching’s third carry was his first to end on the ground and not in the end zone, but it set up Swofford for a 4-yard touchdown.