1B football: Swofford, Winlock sprint past CWA

WINLOCK — If the Winlock football team had any rust after an unexpected bye week, the Cardinals sure rid themselves of it fast, blowing the breaks off Charles Wright Academy early in a 64-12 drubbing.

Winlock finished with 0 passing yards; the Cardinals simply didn’t need to throw the ball. Instead, they ran at will, and CWA had no answer.

And from start to finish — of the first half, at least — it was Nolan Swofford doing a good deal of the work.

The senior tailback took the ball on seven carries; the Tarrier defense managed to keep him out of the end zone twice. Swofford racked up 129 yards on touchdown runs in the first quarter alone, and finished with 239 yards and five scores.

Those five touchdowns came from 23, 50, 56, 23, and 53 yards out, leading to an absolutely crazy average of 34 yards per carry on the evening.

Meanwhile, quarterback Neal Patching added 162 yards of his own on five carries — only averaging 32 yards per rush — and found the end zone twice, from 64 yards and 77 yards.

Payton Sickles added a 53-yard touchdown, and Chase Schofield took a rush 65 yards to the house; as a team, Winlock racked up 516 yards.

Winlock (3-1) will get its marquee matchup of the season next week, hosting Mossyrock in a battle for second place in the local 1B ranks.

