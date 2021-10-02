 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1B football: Swofford, Winlock sprint past CWA
0 comments
editor's pick
1B Football

1B football: Swofford, Winlock sprint past CWA

{{featured_button_text}}
Nolan Swofford Winlock football

Winlock tailback Nolan Swofford keeps a defender at arm's length before bursting for one of his three touchdown runs in the Cardinals' 63-34 win over Muckleshoot Tribal on Sept. 11.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

WINLOCK — If the Winlock football team had any rust after an unexpected bye week, the Cardinals sure rid themselves of it fast, blowing the breaks off Charles Wright Academy early in a 64-12 drubbing.

Winlock finished with 0 passing yards; the Cardinals simply didn’t need to throw the ball. Instead, they ran at will, and CWA had no answer.

And from start to finish — of the first half, at least — it was Nolan Swofford doing a good deal of the work.

The senior tailback took the ball on seven carries; the Tarrier defense managed to keep him out of the end zone twice. Swofford racked up 129 yards on touchdown runs in the first quarter alone, and finished with 239 yards and five scores.

Those five touchdowns came from 23, 50, 56, 23, and 53 yards out, leading to an absolutely crazy average of 34 yards per carry on the evening.

Meanwhile, quarterback Neal Patching added 162 yards of his own on five carries — only averaging 32 yards per rush — and found the end zone twice, from 64 yards and 77 yards.

Payton Sickles added a 53-yard touchdown, and Chase Schofield took a rush 65 yards to the house; as a team, Winlock racked up 516 yards.

Winlock (3-1) will get its marquee matchup of the season next week, hosting Mossyrock in a battle for second place in the local 1B ranks.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News