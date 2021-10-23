1B Football: Swofford sets new Winlock record, Cardinals put 84 up on Warriors

PUYALLUP — Any jokes about track meets wouldn’t do the game Winlock played at Chief Leschi on Friday justice. The Cardinals scored 30 points in each of the first two quarters and only sort of slowed down in the second half, blasting off for an 84-48 win over the Warriors.

“It was a crazy night,” Winlock coach Ernie Samples said. “We really saw some 8-man scoring tonight.”

Much of that on the Cardinals’ side of things had to do with senior tailback Nolan Swofford, who set a Winlock single-game school record with 369 rushing yards.

“They couldn’t tackle him,” Samples said. “He was bringing it tonight.”

Sixty percent of the time, that was literally correct. Swofford scored 10 touchdowns on the night on 17 carries, finishing his evening getting stopped more times by the end zone than by the Chief Leschi defense. Of his 369 yards, 279 — nearly exactly three-quarters — came on touchdowns.

For his part, Neal Patching added 156 yards and a touchdown.

“Our run game was working rather well,” Samples said, in the understatement of the season.