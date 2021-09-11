1B Football: Shorthanded Comets fall to Lummi

PUYALLUP — The Naselle football team’s 24-game regular season winning streak came to an end far from home, as the Comets, down two key pieces, couldn’t keep up with Lummi Nation in a 58-20 loss at Chief Leschi High School.

“We were missing a couple of our horses, so it wasn’t what we wanted,” coach Kevin McNulty said.

Junior Joey Strange suited up for the Comets and saw the field, but only for a handful of plays before he hand to leave with the nagging injury that held him out of Naselle’s opener against Neah Bay. To make matters worse, junior tailback Kolten Lindstrom ended up doing the same.

In their place, Jacob Lindstrom started for the second straight game at quarterback, while Jason Harman took on lead rushing duties and did the bulk of the damage, scoring all three of Naselle’s touchdowns and racking up close to 200 yards, according to his coach.

But it wasn’t the same as the normal machine the Comets have fine-tuned to perfection.

“Usually we’d like to think we have a three-headed monster with Joey Strange, Jason Harman, and Kolten Lindstrom,” McNulty said. “Tonight, there was just one of them. It makes it a little more of a challenge, and that’s where it’s at.”