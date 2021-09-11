1B Football: Shorthanded Comets fall to Lummi

PUYALLUP — The Naselle football team’s 24-game regular season winning streak came to an end far from home, as the Comets, down two key pieces, couldn’t keep up with Lummi Nation in a 58-20 loss at Chief Leschi High School.
“We were missing a couple of our horses, so it wasn’t what we wanted,” coach Kevin McNulty said.
Junior Joey Strange suited up for the Comets and saw the field, but only for a handful of plays before he hand to leave with the nagging injury that held him out of Naselle’s opener against Neah Bay. To make matters worse, junior tailback Kolten Lindstrom ended up doing the same.
In their place, Jacob Lindstrom started for the second straight game at quarterback, while Jason Harman took on lead rushing duties and did the bulk of the damage, scoring all three of Naselle’s touchdowns and racking up close to 200 yards, according to his coach.
But it wasn’t the same as the normal machine the Comets have fine-tuned to perfection.
“Usually we’d like to think we have a three-headed monster with Joey Strange, Jason Harman, and Kolten Lindstrom,” McNulty said. “Tonight, there was just one of them. It makes it a little more of a challenge, and that’s where it’s at.”
The main issue for Naselle early was turnovers; the Comets gave the ball away four times in the first half alone. The first of them was a pick-six that put the Blackhawks up 8-0 on a tipped ball.
Early on, the Comets were able to hang around, keeping it a one-possession game. But with Lummi up 14-12, Naselle gave it away again, and the Blackhawks took advantage, finding the end zone to go up by eight.
Come halftime with his two star players at less than 100%, McNulty had to make a choice, and he decided to save his guns.
“There was no sense in risking it and losing them for a league game,” McNulty said. “We’ll just get them healthy and move forward.”
The Blackhawks took advantage, and pulled away against the shorthanded Comets in the second half.
Naselle (1-1) will hope the caution pays off and Lindstrom and Strange can return for their District opener at Winlock next Friday.
“That’ll be a good one right out of the chute for a league game,” McNulty said. “But hopefully down the road, we’ll get the opportunity to see (Lummi) maybe in the future.”