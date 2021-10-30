 Skip to main content
1B Football: Naselle blows past Chief Leschi
Naselle 54, Chief Leschi 16

Football Stock
Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

NASELLE — For the second straight week, the Naselle football team got its running in but needed little in the way of sustained drives, hitting the running clock early in a 54-16 blowout of Chief Leschi to cap the regular season.

The Comets scored five touchdowns in the first half, the shortest of which was a 34-yard run by Kolten Lindstrom.

Before that, Jason Harman found paydirt from 50 yards, Jacob Lindstrom scored from 48 and 44, and Trent Stephens ran it 47 yards to the house.

After yet another week of scoring quick nearly every possession in the first half, the Naselle coaches resolved to send their starters out to try to have one extended drive in the third quarter before pulling them, but Harman had other ideas, taking the resuming kickoff 70 yards to the house. On their next drive, the Comets needed just one play to get it to the Chief Leschi 1-yard line, where Jack Strange punched it in, and the flow of substitutes began.

Kolten Lindstrom led Naselle with 105 yards on four carries. Harman and Jacob Lindstrom went a second straight week without being tackled.

Naselle (6-1) will face either Crescent or Darrington next week to open postseason play.

