1B Football Crossover: Naselle rolls over Crescent

NASELLE — Entering the postseason, Naselle head coach Kevin McNulty wanted to see how his team held up when faced with a true test. For the last few weeks, the Comets have had their starters out of the game by halftime after building massive leads and collecting comfortable wins.
The starters were able to play a bit longer on Saturday afternoon, but the Comets still found themselves rolling past Crescent 54-0 in a 1B District Crossover game.
“That was my biggest worry coming into today, What does it look like when we’re pushed?,” McNulty said. “I guess, we got them more playing time, but I wouldn’t say that we were necessarily pushed.”
The Comets got started early as Joey Strange scored on the opening drive to kick off a 30-point first half. Strange has slowly seen his playing time increase as he’s worked his way back to health from a hamstring injury. While freshman Jacob Lindstrom still handled the bulk of quarterbacking duties, Strange saw some time behind center for the first time since the injury.
“Joey Strange got his first action at quarterback in weeks, so that gives us another option,” McNulty said. “But the freshman has stepped up and done a really nice job. He’s got a lot of playing time this year and having his brother (Kolten) and (Jason) Harmon next to him really helps.”
After Strange got back in the end zone, it was Kolten Lindstrom finding the zone from 12 yards out. Then it was the younger Lindstrom who punched in a score from two yards out.
The Comets then turned to the air as Jacob Lindstrom found Trent Stephens on a 14-yard touchdown pass to put Naselle on top big at the half.
The Naselle defense also shined on Saturday, making the Loggers earn the few yards that they did manage to get. With their backs against the wall, Strange picked off a fourth down pass on the goal line for a stand to keep Crescent off the board. After a fumble gave the ball right back to the Loggers, The Comets stood strong at the goal line again and forced a turnover on downs.
“We gave up the ball on the 6-yard line and held them out, so I thought that was outstanding,” McNulty said.
Harmon took over the third quarter to erase any doubt that was left after the first half. Harmon took the opening kick of the half back for a touchdown. On the next drive, Harmon found paydirt again from 36 yards away.
Kolten Lindstrom put the finishing touch on the big win with a 61-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring for the Comets.
“Our line has done a nice job and we were able to do some things up front trap-wise that really opened things up,” McNulty said about the Comets’ big day on the ground despite a soggy, muddy field.
Kolten Lindstrom led the rushing attack with a nine carries for 161 yards and two scores on the game. Harmon added 108 yards on just five touches with two total scores.
The only knock against the Comets in this one were a few giveaways on the sloppy field, but McNulty was pleased with the effort on those plays.
“We had a couple turnovers that we haven’t done this year, but it wasn’t from just fumbling the ball,” he said. “Obviously we had a wet night but it was second effort stuff, not covering the ball in traffic, but we were able to make up for it.”
Naselle will now wait to see what where it’s seeded on selection Sunday to find out its opponent for next week. Regardless of the team, McNulty said the Comets will play on a neutral site with a turf field, benefitting their multiple speedy options on the ground.
“I think our kids expect to score and we have enough weapons that we feel offensively that, if they’re keying on somebody, we can get it to someone else,” McNulty said, referring to his squad as a “dangerous team on turf.”
With Strange seeing more time as he recovers, McNulty said he could also see more time at QB, but Jacob Lindstrom is still running the offense for the time being.
“Probably a little bit of both…(Strange) will probably play a little bit more and a little bit more, but the Lindstrom kid is the guy right now,” he said.