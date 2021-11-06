1B Football Crossover: Naselle rolls over Crescent

The only knock against the Comets in this one were a few giveaways on the sloppy field, but McNulty was pleased with the effort on those plays.

“We had a couple turnovers that we haven’t done this year, but it wasn’t from just fumbling the ball,” he said. “Obviously we had a wet night but it was second effort stuff, not covering the ball in traffic, but we were able to make up for it.”

Naselle will now wait to see what where it’s seeded on selection Sunday to find out its opponent for next week. Regardless of the team, McNulty said the Comets will play on a neutral site with a turf field, benefitting their multiple speedy options on the ground.

“I think our kids expect to score and we have enough weapons that we feel offensively that, if they’re keying on somebody, we can get it to someone else,” McNulty said, referring to his squad as a “dangerous team on turf.”

With Strange seeing more time as he recovers, McNulty said he could also see more time at QB, but Jacob Lindstrom is still running the offense for the time being.

“Probably a little bit of both…(Strange) will probably play a little bit more and a little bit more, but the Lindstrom kid is the guy right now,” he said.

