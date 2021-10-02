1B Football: Comets thrash Vikings

MOSSYROCK — Naselle’s evening was going about as well as possible, before a sour note late sent the Comets back to worrying despite at 54-12 beatdown of Mossyrock.

After outright missing Naselle’s first game and playing sparingly in its next two due to a hamstring injury, quarterback Joey Strange made his full return to the field, giving coach Kevin McNulty the true three-headed monster in the backfield he’d envisioned alongside Kolten Lindstrom and Jason Harman.

But midway through the fourth quarter, with the game well in-hand, McNulty sent his first unit out for one last taste of the field, and it went badly.

“We said, ‘starters in there for the first play, then we’ll sub everybody out,’” McNulty said. “(Strange) took off running and tweaked it. I don’t know how long (he’ll be out). A week, two, who knows?”

Now, it’ll just be a waiting game to see when Naselle gets one of its leaders back full-time again.

Up to that point, it had gone about as well as possible. Strange racked up 99 yards and two touchdowns — one 24-yarder, and one from 30 yards — while completing all five of his passes for another 21 yards and an additional touchdown.