1B Football: Comets thrash Vikings

MOSSYROCK — Naselle’s evening was going about as well as possible, before a sour note late sent the Comets back to worrying despite at 54-12 beatdown of Mossyrock.
After outright missing Naselle’s first game and playing sparingly in its next two due to a hamstring injury, quarterback Joey Strange made his full return to the field, giving coach Kevin McNulty the true three-headed monster in the backfield he’d envisioned alongside Kolten Lindstrom and Jason Harman.
But midway through the fourth quarter, with the game well in-hand, McNulty sent his first unit out for one last taste of the field, and it went badly.
“We said, ‘starters in there for the first play, then we’ll sub everybody out,’” McNulty said. “(Strange) took off running and tweaked it. I don’t know how long (he’ll be out). A week, two, who knows?”
Now, it’ll just be a waiting game to see when Naselle gets one of its leaders back full-time again.
Up to that point, it had gone about as well as possible. Strange racked up 99 yards and two touchdowns — one 24-yarder, and one from 30 yards — while completing all five of his passes for another 21 yards and an additional touchdown.
Meanwhile, Lindstrom went for a team-high 140 yards on 12 carries, finding the end zone once, and Harman added 101 yards on 11 carries and 34 receiving yards on four catches.
“Offensively, they just had trouble containing us around the end, and we were able to pretty much stick with that all night,” McNulty said. “We didn’t show much, we didn’t do much, we just did the same thing pretty much over and over, maybe from different formations. We were able to get guys outside and make money out there.”
Naselle punched out 24 points in the first quarter and pushed the lead to 40-6 at halftime. Mossyrock wouldn’t score again until the fourth quarter.
Jacob Lindstrom added a four-yard touchdown run and added 54 passing yards on two completions of his own. Craig Reitz caught Strange’s touchdown pass, for a 16-yard score.
Naselle (3-1) is scheduled to host Taholah next Friday.