1B Football: Comets run wild in rout of Acorns

OAKVILLE — From a sheer statistical standpoint, Naselle’s offense dominated Oakville about as thoroughly as possible Friday, in a 76-8 romp.

After forcing a turnover on downs on Oakville’s first drive, the Comets took over at the 10-yard line, and Jason Harman needed just one play to get in the end zone. The Acorns turned it over on their next possession, and on the first play of the ensuing Naselle drive, Jacob Lindstrom hit Craig Reitz for a 65-yard score.

That was the way the rest of the first half went. Naselle had six drives in the first two quarters; all lasted just one play and resulted in a touchdown. Harman also added a 74-yard punt return. By the middle of the second, the clock was running, and Naselle coach Kevin McNulty was starting to work his backups and eighth graders in.

“Offensively, we tried to run a few different things that we’ve practiced but haven’t implemented in the game,” McNulty said. “We were able to do a couple of those things.”

Oakville didn’t register a tackle on defense until the third quarter.

Kolten Lindstrom led the Comets with 168 yards on three touchdown runs, and added a 25-yard touchdown reception. He was one of three Naselle starters — along with Harman and his brother — who were not stopped once on offense.

Naselle (5-1) is currently scheduled to host Chief Leschi next Friday to wrap up the regular season.

