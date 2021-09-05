1B Football: Comets come back for improbable OT win

ABERDEEN — Afterwards, Naselle senior Craig Reitz told his coach that he was nervous when the final pass of regulation went up in the air his way. Nobody wearing a Neah Bay uniform was even close to him, but the ball seemed to hang in the air forever out of Jacob Lindstrom’s hand.
“He was fearing the drop,” Naselle coach Kevin McNulty said with a laugh. “But nope, it was pretty exciting.”
Reitz came down with the catch, the Comets hit a pick play — sorry, that’s a rub play — on the two-point conversion to tie the game with no time left, then went on to beat the Red Devils 48-42 in overtime.
Now go back, re-read the previous three paragraphs, and realize how unexpected, new, and weird what happened at Stewart Field on Saturday was.
Even before diving into anything other than the score, the final tally itself is noteworthy, especially for McNulty’s debut at the helm in Naselle.
“My first 8-man game will be a memorable one, let’s put it that way,” he said.
But that’s just the barest tip of the iceberg.
Go back to that final play. Naselle was only in that position after its defense — which had surrendered 28 points in the second half — held on one last drive, with the coaching staff firing off its three timeouts to stop the clock and give the Comets the ball back at their own 10-yard line, down eight with under two minutes left. After Naselle worked its way into Neah Bay territory, Kolten Lindstrom — back after playing in just one half last season — turned the corner on a sweep and nearly hit paydirt, but was pushed out of bounds at the 8-yard line with one second left on the clock.
So Naselle — and Jacob Lindstrom — had one more play to work with.
The youngest Lindstrom brother wasn’t supposed to start at quarterback. It was supposed to be Joey Strange’s spot, with Kolten Lindstrom slotting back in at tailback. But Strange came down with a pulled hamstring earlier in the week, and the freshmen stepped up in a big way, going 10-for-16 with 189 yards and three touchdowns.
“We went with the freshman, and he did a dandy job,” McNulty said. “He really did a good job.”
Four of those completions went to Jason Harman, three of them went to his brother, and two went to Trent Stephens. None had gone Reitz’s way.
Reitz, a senior, also happened to be playing in his first game for the Comets. For four quarters, he didn’t appear on the statsheet. But with that one second left on the clock, Jacob Lindstrom took the snap and rolled to his right, with the entire Neah Bay defense and all but one Naselle receiver shadowing him downfield. Then Lindstrom put his foot in the ground and pivoted, throwing back across the field where Reitz had half of the end zone to himself.
“That ball just went up there and there was nobody within 15 yards of him,” McNulty said.
A two-point conversion from Lindstrom to Lindstrom in the flat tied the game up at 42-42 and gave the fans in the stands extra football. Naselle stopped Neah Bay on its opening possession of overtime, and then needed just six plays to send its fans home happy, this time Kolten Lindstrom finding the end zone from 5 yards out.
Returning from the ankle injury that ended his sophomore season one half after it began, Kolten Lindstrom went off to lead the Comets, rushing for 186 yards on 14 carries and scoring two touchdowns.
“He’s a gamer,” McNulty said. “He’s intense.”
Harman added 43 yards on seven carries, to go along with 78 receiving yards.
Naselle jumped ahead early and took a 28-14 lead into the break. But Neah Bay came right back after halftime, shutting the Comets out in the third quarter and slowly grinding them down on offense.
“It was just power football,” McNulty said. “They were running off guard, and we were having some difficulty.”
That’s not to say the Comets didn’t also have some severely bad luck to help dig the hole. The Comets fumbled two balls through the end zone to erase possible touchdowns, one coming at the goal line and another wiping out a 50-yard run. When the Red Devils onside kicked after taking a 42-34 lead in the fourth quarter, Luke Johnson scooped the ball up and took it to the house, but an inadvertent whistle brought the play all the way back, and the Comets’ offense stalled out.
That gave the ball back to Neah Bay with the lead and little time left on the clock, but the Comets held firm.
“We didn’t do a good job of stopping them for the most part, until it counted,” McNulty said.