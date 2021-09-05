1B Football: Comets come back for improbable OT win

ABERDEEN — Afterwards, Naselle senior Craig Reitz told his coach that he was nervous when the final pass of regulation went up in the air his way. Nobody wearing a Neah Bay uniform was even close to him, but the ball seemed to hang in the air forever out of Jacob Lindstrom’s hand.

“He was fearing the drop,” Naselle coach Kevin McNulty said with a laugh. “But nope, it was pretty exciting.”

Reitz came down with the catch, the Comets hit a pick play — sorry, that’s a rub play — on the two-point conversion to tie the game with no time left, then went on to beat the Red Devils 48-42 in overtime.

Now go back, re-read the previous three paragraphs, and realize how unexpected, new, and weird what happened at Stewart Field on Saturday was.

Even before diving into anything other than the score, the final tally itself is noteworthy, especially for McNulty’s debut at the helm in Naselle.

“My first 8-man game will be a memorable one, let’s put it that way,” he said.

But that’s just the barest tip of the iceberg.