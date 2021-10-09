1B Football: Cardinals Outlast Vikings in Huge League Battle

In a classic 8-man football matchup between Mossyrock and Winlock Friday night, it was defense — yes, you read that right — that made the final difference in a 42-40 victory for the Cardinals at home.

Facing an eight-point deficit after a Nolan Swofford 2-yard touchdown, Mossyrock had to go the length of the field. After a couple of first downs, and facing fourth-and-five, quarterback Easton Kolb threw a prayer down the middle of the field to brother Keegan Kolb, who caught it and ran it the rest of the way to bring the deficit down to two with minutes remaining.

It was Keegan Kolb’s fourth touchdown of the night, as the junior caught 12 passes for 262 yards and all their touchdowns through the air.

Disheartened after giving up their only score of the second half, the Cardinals defense locked up. Looking to tie it up, Easton Kolb threw a lob toward the corner pylon, but stepping up to make the deciding play was Winlock defensive back Payton Sickles, who snatched the ball out of the air to give the Cardinals a big league victory.

“I was just excited,” Swofford said. “My mind immediately turned to the next play, the kick return, I was kind of stressed. When we recovered I knew it was over, and I had that relief.”