1B Football: 8-man teams get going at Winlock jamboree

WINLOCK — Less than 24-hours after their 11-man brethren hit the field, the local 1B's got in on the jamboree fun, with Naselle, Mossyrock, and Northwest Christian all converging on Winlock. For a couple hours Saturday morning the teams took turns ironing out some issues from fall camp and find new wrinkles to work on in the next week before the season begins in earnest on Sept. 3.

“That was nice, it felt good,” Winlock coach Ernie Samples said afterward.

Coming into the season, the closest race at the top of the District 4 1B race on paper will be the jostling between Winlock and Mossyrock for second place behind Naselle, fresh off an undefeated winter season and still the reigning State runners-up. The Cardinals and Vikings — sans all-leaguer Gunner Mulligan — didn’t get to square off against each other, but Winlock definitely had the better sets against the Comets, giving up just one touchdown to Naselle’s high-powered offense in the final set of the day compared to the three Mossyrock allowed in the second.

“I think they gained a lot of confidence,” Samples said. “I don’t know if we’re beating (Naselle) today, but our confidence level went up, and I think that’s a big part of it.”