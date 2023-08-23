CASTLE ROCK — Former head coach Aaron Gehring has departed for work on the longshore and his offensive coordinator Cody Warner has ascended into the captain’s seat for the Rockets as they look to build off a second-place finish in the 1A Trico League.

Little else changes for Castle Rock where the players all know each other well and the systems on both sides of the ball will stay the same.

However, junior Trevor Rogen returns and will step in at quarterback in an effort to free up 1A Trico offensive MVP Stephen Ibsen to slide into the lead tailback position. Ibsen will see plenty of touches in his senior year after making a name for himself as a tough-to-tackle quarterback.

Ibsen was responsible for over 1,600 total yards of offense in 2022. Coach Warner is excited to see where that number ends up this season as Ibsen will see more chances to carry the football.

“(Ibsen) is fun to watch. He’s a talented kid, a hard worker and a really good leader,” Warner said. “The sky is the limit for him. He wants to play college football so he’s worked his butt off to do that. I expect him to put up big numbers again this year. I have no idea what they will be, but he will be a focal point and he will shine, I guarantee you that.”

Coach Warner is hopeful his offense will be able to execute big plays in the passing game behind the strong arm of Rogen at quarterback and a handful of playmakers who have the potential to take advantage of opponents loading the box to stop Ibsen.

“There will be choice opportunities and we will take them when we need to. We love our play-action game,” added Warner. “It really benefits off the run and we will take our shots when we need to.”

Ian Burton and Owen Langdon, a pair of upperclassmen for Castle Rock, will also be a part of the Rockets’ offense as they look to make defenses focus on players other than Ibsen.

On defense, Castle Rock will continue to play an attacking brand of football.

“Defensively, I think we will always be stout. The kids fly around, they love our scheme,” Warner noted. “We attack downhill and come after people. We are known for our defense and running the football. That’s what we are great at here. That has been the tradition at Castle Rock.”

Despite a change at head coach and the loss of standout players like Lane Partridge and David Garcia, Castle Rock hasn’t altered its goals.

“The expectations for us are unchanged. We want to get back to the playoffs and we’re trying to get out of the crossover game,” Warner said. “I think the talent is here. We’ve got great kids who work really hard. We’ve just got to get the mental side of it down. It comes down to the fundamentals and knowing your spot.”

La Center will once again present the biggest challenge in the Trico for the Rockets. After finishing behind the Wildcats again last season some change is exactly what Castle Rock is looking for.

The Rockets will host R.A. Long in Week 1 of the prep season.