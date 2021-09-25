1A Football: Rusty Rockets can’t keep up with Montesano

Castle Rock — After a last-minute cancellation gave Castle Rock an unexpected bye week last Friday, they faced the tall task of taking on No. 5 Montesano this week.
The rust from the week off showed early on, and once the Rockets settled into place, they couldn’t make a significant run at the Bulldogs as they lost 38-22 in their first home game of the season.
“It just made it difficult,” Castle Rock coach Aaron Gehring said of the week off. “We shot ourselves in the foot early on and we had some penalties and some other plays that obviously didn’t go our way.”
Castle Rock’s mistakes cost them early. After holding the Bulldogs scoreless for much of the first quarter, the Rockets found themselves backed up on their own goal line after Montesano downed a punt at the 1-yard line. Castle Rock got a little breathing room, but on third-and-1 the snap flew over quarterback Chance Naugle’s head, where the Bulldogs recovered to take a 6-0 lead.
Then after a long Rocket drive stalled, Montesano drove right down the field early in the second quarter and punched it in on a 4-yard run on a quarterback draw from Jayden McElravy to put the Bulldogs ahead by two scores.
Needing an answer before the half, another mistake cost the Rockets as Naugle was intercepted by Jack Holmstrom, which gave Montesano a short field where Holmstrom scored on a 20-yard pass from McElravy, and the Bulldogs took an 18-0 lead with 3:26 left in the half.
To his credit, Naugle was undeterred by the interception. On the ensuing drive, he proceeded to lead the Rockets down the field before finding Lane Partridge in the end zone on a 20-yard heave after scrambling from the pocket. The score came with just six seconds left in the half and cut the Montesano lead to a much more manageable 18-8 heading into the locker room.
Gehring was impressed with his quarterback’s short memory after the pick.
“We just tell him the next play, ‘Go through your reads, take what they give you,’” Gehring said. “He had it where he made plays on his feet, extended plays, rolled out, found our open guys and continued driving us down the field, which is great because he can do that.”
Naugle seemed to be running for his life for most of the night after an injury to Adam Partridge, a stalwart in the trenches for the Rockets. Additionally, the Bulldogs threw complex blitzes at the Rockets all night, and despite Naugle’s maneuverability outside the pocket, Montesano chased him down and picked up five sacks on the game.
Adam Partridge’s absence was felt heavily on the defensive side of the ball in the second half. Montesano took to the ground on the back of Isaiah Pierce, who had touchdown runs from 22 and 61 yards in the third quarter to give the Bulldogs a 32-8 lead.
Then Naugle was picked off again, which turned into another score for the Bulldogs to make the lead an even 30.
But once again, Naugle came back and led a scoring drive on the very next possession, where he connected with Landon Gardner on a 2-yard pass for the score to cut the lead to 38-16 with 8:42 left. The Rockets cut even deeper into the lead with a 55-yard TD from Naugle to Lane Partridge, with 2:22 left, but Montesano recovered the onside kick and ran down the clock.
“They’re a great program, they are always a team from the north that you have to get through if you want to continue into the playoffs,” Gehring said of Montesano after the loss. “They’re always a great team to go against so that way we can see where we’re at and what we need to do to grow the rest of the season.”
Gehring was proud of the way his team rallied late in the game, but would’ve like to see them play that way from the opening kickoff.
Naugle finished the night 14-21 for 175 yards, three TDs and two interceptions. Chase Rusher led the rockets on the ground with 10 carries for 45 yards and Lane Partridge was a bright spot at receiver with four grabs for 94 yards and two touchdowns.
“We’re just a few tweaks away and a few technical things…we’re right there, we’ve just got to be able to put four quarters together,” Gehring said.
Castle Rock (1-2) will be back on the road next week as they open league play against Fort Vancouver on Friday.