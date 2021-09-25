1A Football: Rusty Rockets can’t keep up with Montesano

To his credit, Naugle was undeterred by the interception. On the ensuing drive, he proceeded to lead the Rockets down the field before finding Lane Partridge in the end zone on a 20-yard heave after scrambling from the pocket. The score came with just six seconds left in the half and cut the Montesano lead to a much more manageable 18-8 heading into the locker room.

Gehring was impressed with his quarterback’s short memory after the pick.

“We just tell him the next play, ‘Go through your reads, take what they give you,’” Gehring said. “He had it where he made plays on his feet, extended plays, rolled out, found our open guys and continued driving us down the field, which is great because he can do that.”

Naugle seemed to be running for his life for most of the night after an injury to Adam Partridge, a stalwart in the trenches for the Rockets. Additionally, the Bulldogs threw complex blitzes at the Rockets all night, and despite Naugle’s maneuverability outside the pocket, Montesano chased him down and picked up five sacks on the game.

Adam Partridge’s absence was felt heavily on the defensive side of the ball in the second half. Montesano took to the ground on the back of Isaiah Pierce, who had touchdown runs from 22 and 61 yards in the third quarter to give the Bulldogs a 32-8 lead.