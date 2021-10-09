1A Football: Rockets roll over White Salmon

“Just with him being a team player and wanting to do what was best for the team, he volunteered to work out on offensive line where he ended up earning a starting position,” Gehring said. “So that gave us a chance where we could put our best 11 on the field.”

But with Homecoming in mind, Gehring decided to give a hard-working player and member of the Homecoming court a taste of the end zone.

“We said ‘Hey, what do you think about first half, getting in and we add some run plays for you and try to get you a touchdown?’ And he was all for it,” Gehring said.

The score helped get the Rockets keep the momentum and cheer on one of their senior teammates.

“The players are all for the team and want everybody to have success,” Gehring said. “We spread the ball around and everybody is excited for one another on making big plays.”

Castle Rock fed off that momentum in the second half when Naugle connected with Lane Partridge on a 31-yard sweep pass early in the third.

After a touchdown from sophomore Stephen Ibsen capped the Rockets’ scoring in the third, fellow sophomore Corey McFadden notched his first career score on a 3-yard run in the fourth before the Bruins broke the shutout with three minutes left.