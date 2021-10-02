1A Football: Rockets right the ship against Fort Vancouver

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock football team had been on the field for four quarters in every game this year, but head coach Aaron Gehring wasn’t convince that his players had actually played a complete four quarter game from start to finish.

That changed on Friday as the Rockets put together a dominant performance across all four in a 55-0 blowout of Fort Vancouver.

“Just preaching to the guys to play four quarters of football, because we haven’t done that yet this year and they came out hot, ready to go and they responded right away,” Gehring said.

The Rockets were ready to rock from the very start as they returned the opening kickoff deep into Trappers territory. A play later, the Rockets scored on a quick pitch pass from Chance Naugle to Hayden Curtiss and the Rockets were off to the races from there.

“We just kept it rolling from the beginning and the guys responded well,” Gehring said.

That quick touchdown was just the start to a hyper-efficient night from Naugle. He’d go on to complete nine passes in 13 attempts and five of them went for scores as he racked up 206 passing yards.