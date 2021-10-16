1A Football: Naugle leads Castle Rock to wild win over Seton Catholic

VANCOUVER — As penalties piled up against Castle Rock and they trailed Seton Catholic 34-28 in the fourth quarter, Rockets coach Aaron Gehring felt comfortable with Chance Naugle guiding his squad down the field.

Gehring’s faith was well placed, as Naugle led the Rockets to back-to-back scores and sealed the game on the ground in a 42-30 TriCo league win.

“The big thing was just Naugle kind of taking the game over in that second half,” Gehring said. “We made adjustments and just said hey, put the ball in our quarterback’s hands and let him make some plays.”

Naugle evened the game when he found Hayden Curtiss in flat, who broke off a 41-yard score. Then after a crucial fourth down conversion, the Rockets took the lead on a 4-yard touchdown run by Naugle to go up 42-34.

Yet with 3:14 left on the clock, the Cougars weren’t out of the fight yet. They drove down the field for a score on a 1-yard run by Jack Callerame, but needed the two-point conversion to tie.

After a successful attempt was called off on an illegal motion, one of the few penalties that went the Rockets way, the Cougars were backed up to the eight, where they couldn’t convert.