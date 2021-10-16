1A Football: Naugle leads Castle Rock to wild win over Seton Catholic

VANCOUVER — As penalties piled up against Castle Rock and they trailed Seton Catholic 34-28 in the fourth quarter, Rockets coach Aaron Gehring felt comfortable with Chance Naugle guiding his squad down the field.
Gehring’s faith was well placed, as Naugle led the Rockets to back-to-back scores and sealed the game on the ground in a 42-30 TriCo league win.
“The big thing was just Naugle kind of taking the game over in that second half,” Gehring said. “We made adjustments and just said hey, put the ball in our quarterback’s hands and let him make some plays.”
Naugle evened the game when he found Hayden Curtiss in flat, who broke off a 41-yard score. Then after a crucial fourth down conversion, the Rockets took the lead on a 4-yard touchdown run by Naugle to go up 42-34.
Yet with 3:14 left on the clock, the Cougars weren’t out of the fight yet. They drove down the field for a score on a 1-yard run by Jack Callerame, but needed the two-point conversion to tie.
After a successful attempt was called off on an illegal motion, one of the few penalties that went the Rockets way, the Cougars were backed up to the eight, where they couldn’t convert.
On the ensuing kickoff it was a freshman, Trevor Rogan, who stepped up to recover the onside. Then Naugle broke off for 45 yards, but the senior signal caller didn’t score. He gave up the touchdown and slid down at the 1-yard line so that the Rockets could run out the remaining minute and change left on the clock.
“We score, that puts us up eight,” Gehring said. “We missed the last two PATs, so we didn’t want to give them the opportunity with 1:05 left in the game to potentially come up with a miraculous touchdown and two-point conversion to tie it. He slid, heads-up on his end.”
Naugle finished the night as the Rockets’ leading passer and rusher with 144 passing yards on 13-of-27 throwing and 175 rushing yards on 21 carries. Naugle played a part in all six of the Rockets’ touchdowns — three in the air and three on the ground.
The Rockets needed to bounce back throughout the night. In addition to a lopsided penalty total — with Seton Catholic getting flagged three times for 20 yards and the Rockets facing nearly 200 yards in penalty yardage by Gehring’s estimate — the Rockets also fell behind early on a long scoop and score and had two touchdowns called back in the third quarter.
“At halftime I said ‘Hey, this is going to happen, we’re already behind on penalties — don’t worry about that. It’s your guys’ job to play and ours to coach. Just control what you can control and keep playing through it,’” Gehring said. “They did that and we figured it out.”
The Rockets had a comfortable time against their last two opponents, but also faced some multi-score losses earlier this year. Gehring said the adversity of a tightly-contested league game was good for his squad.
“That was a game that we needed to have in a sense of having our backs against the wall, adversity, going down…Overall, just our team being able to rally and digging that out shows a lot and shows the growth as individuals and also as a team moving forward knowing they can dig themselves out of a hole,” he said.
Curtiss was Naugle’s top target on the night with eight catches for 110 yards and two scores. He also played a big role on special teams, putting the Rockets in good field position on kickoff and punt returns.
The defensive line also caused troubles in the trenches, consistently breaking into the Cougar backfield.
“Our front three were putting pressure on the quarterback all night,” Gehring said. “Landon Gardner leading that with Gage Cayan and Adam Partridge.”
Castle Rock (4-2) has an extra day to prepare for a tough opponent in Eatonville on the road on Saturday.
“Those are the teams we want to play against and it shows us where we’re at and what we need to do to continue on and make it into the state playoffs,” Gehring said of second-ranked Eatonville.