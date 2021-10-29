1A Football: La Center comes back to beat Castle Rock for TriCo crown

CASTLE ROCK — The tides just about turned in favor of Castle Rock in its 31-14 loss to La Center on Friday night for the 1A TriCo League Championship.

Trailing 21-14 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Rockets were looking for a spark to regain the momentum they had when they took a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Castle Rock freshman Trevor Rogan looked like he was going to give the Rockets just what they ordered. Rogan jumped a route and intercepted a pass from La Center’s Darren Cepeda and turned up field, looking to make an already big play even bigger. Rogan gained more than 20 yards on the return before he met a Wildcat player, but he was met with a big hit that knocked the ball free and La Center’s David White scooped it up at the 40 and took it all the way to the house for the score to put the Wildcats up 28-14 and take any ounce of momentum away from the Rockets.

Rogan stood and watched in disbelief where he lost the ball, as did many of his teammates. The feeling of excitement from the pick was silenced in an instant. The bubble had burst, and the Rockets were on the wrong side when it happened.

“How often do you every see that kind of play?” Castle Rock coach Aaron Gehring said. “I was just kind of laughing with how that kind of went their way.”