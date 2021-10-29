1A Football: La Center comes back to beat Castle Rock for TriCo crown

CASTLE ROCK — The tides just about turned in favor of Castle Rock in its 31-14 loss to La Center on Friday night for the 1A TriCo League Championship.
Trailing 21-14 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Rockets were looking for a spark to regain the momentum they had when they took a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Castle Rock freshman Trevor Rogan looked like he was going to give the Rockets just what they ordered. Rogan jumped a route and intercepted a pass from La Center’s Darren Cepeda and turned up field, looking to make an already big play even bigger. Rogan gained more than 20 yards on the return before he met a Wildcat player, but he was met with a big hit that knocked the ball free and La Center’s David White scooped it up at the 40 and took it all the way to the house for the score to put the Wildcats up 28-14 and take any ounce of momentum away from the Rockets.
Rogan stood and watched in disbelief where he lost the ball, as did many of his teammates. The feeling of excitement from the pick was silenced in an instant. The bubble had burst, and the Rockets were on the wrong side when it happened.
“How often do you every see that kind of play?” Castle Rock coach Aaron Gehring said. “I was just kind of laughing with how that kind of went their way.”
Gehring was sure to commend Rogan’s effort as a young player that stepped up and nearly made the play of the game for Castle Rock.
“With Rogen, we put him at safety, he’s a guy that has a knack for the football, flies around and can play that position very well,” Gehring said. “He made an amazing catch, advanced the field thirty or so yards with a second effort, trying to make something still happen by staying on his feet. Unfortunately, they made a great play and ripped it out and scored from it.”
The play was pivotal, and the Wildcats controlled the remainder of the game afterward.
“That put us in a great position if we would’ve still held onto it, being down one score with momentum back on our side and that makes it tough with La Center and the type of offense they run,” Gehring said. “You’re down two scores, be ready for the ground and pound and them burning clock.”
In terms of momentum, the Rockets had it all going their way early and it started on defense. The Rockets played physical and imposed their will with intensity on the field and the sideline growing with every big play as they shut down the Wildcats for much of the first quarter.
Gage Cayan, Adam Partridge and Landon Gardner set the tone on the defensive line while David Garcia, Bo Huckleberry and Landon Gardner filled the gaps from linebacker.
“Everybody flew around and made big plays,” Gehring said. “We had three takeaways in the first half and it gave our offense an opportunity and we were up 14-0 to start the game.”
The Rockets first drive ended in an interception, but the Rocket defense had quarterback Chance Naugle’s back as Lane Partridge picked it right back on the next drive. The Naugle settled and found Gardner for a 22-yard completion to set himself up for a 1-yard score on the next play.
“Just overall, we were just telling the team and Naugle ‘We’re going take shots,’” Gehring said. “If we don’t take shots and make big plays against La Center, it’s going to be tough to win. He knew that and stepped into it and made a throw and threw a pick, but our defense rebounded and he was right back in it, encouraging the team and responded with marching down the field and punching one in himself.”
After the Rockets forced another fumble, Naugle put the Rockets in control as he broke away on a 41-yard run to score again and put Castle Rock in the driver’s seat.
The Wildcats were able to settle and respond with two scores from Cepeda — one through the air and one on the ground — to lock the score at half, where La Center was able to control the pace.
“We look to make adjustments at halftime and they did a great job adjusting and we still had opportunities to make big plays,” Gehring said. “We had a couple penalties in that second half and that really hurt us. That’s just how it goes and we’ve just got to limit those so we can keep drives alive and keep the momentum on our side.”
Naugle led the Rockets on offense with 86 rushing yards on 17 carries with a pair of scores. He finished 7-for-15 passing for 45 yards.
The Castle Rock defense held the La Center rushing attack to just 48 yards on the night, but Cepeda got the job done through the air, finishing 13-of-28 for 168 and two scores.
Castle Rock (4-4) now switches into playoff mode for the District crossover game at Tenino next week, with details still being determined. The Rockets will have to shake off the loss and take the positives with them as they move forward.
“I know it’s senior night, it’s for the league title, it’s going to hurt,” Gehring said. “We were up 14-0 and then it was a 31-point swing…I just keep telling them we’ve got to rebound, let this soak in over the weekend, be upset about it and starting Monday we’ve got to be ready to go to play Tenino because our season’s not over.”
Curtiss to Dallas
In a non game-related note, Castle Rock's Hayden Curtiss has been selected to play in the Dream All-American Bowl on January 17 at AT&T stadium in Dallas. Curtiss was selected to play in the game after attending various camps during the offseason.