1A Football: Eatonville runs past Castle Rock
1A Football: Eatonville runs past Castle Rock

Football Stock

A football sits on the turf before a game.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

EATONVILLE — Castle Rock knew it was facing a tough task taking on 1A No. 2 ranked Eatonville in a non-league matchup on Saturday afternoon and Eatonville lived up to the hype, shutting out the Rockets 45-0.

“They’re all around a solid team and you can obviously see that in their standings and what they’ve been doing all season,” Castle Rock coach Aaron Gehring said.

The Rockets were held under 100 yards of total offense while the Cruisers ran past the Rockets with 355 yards on the ground alone on their way to the big win.

The Rockets were without starting running back Chase Rusher for most of the game as he was limited with bruised ribs and only carried the ball twice for the Rockets in order to keep him healthy for next week.

Chance Naugle led the Rockets in rushing with eight carries for 35 yards. Naugle finished 12-of-26 passing for 46 yards with an interception.

Despite the lopsided score, there were still moments the Rockets can build on next week.

“We had a lot of great drives,” Gehring said. “We came out on multiple possessions and stopped them where they had to punt. We had a takeaway on them, so there was still a lot of positives that we got out of the game today.”

Castle Rock (4-3) now shifts its focus to a showdown with La Center on Friday for the 1A TriCo League championship.

“We’re very excited for that,” Gehring said. “We’re letting our guys rest up and putting a solid game plan together and we have to have our seniors step up and get after it.”

Those seniors that Gehring will rely on will look to do something they’ve never done in their careers — beat the Wildcats.

“They’re definitely going to be hungry and want to get after it for senior night and give us a shot to win us a league title,” Gehring said.

