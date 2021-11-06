1A Football Crossover: Tenino wallops Castle Rock

TENINO — Castle Rock’s season came to a close on Friday night in a 56-0 loss at the hands of Tenino in the 1A District IV Crossover game.

The Beavers dominated the Rockets on the ground with 416 total yards on the ground.

Castle Rock’s lone stop of the Beavers was aided by the halftime horn, as Tenino scored on all other possessions and managed to bring home two scores on the defensive end on a blocked punt and a safety.

“We didn’t have an answer for their offensive side,” Castle Rock coach Aaron Gehring said. “All guys were fighting every single play. They just drove it down the field on us.”

When the Rockets had the ball, they didn’t fare much better.

“We threw everything at them on our offensive side and they’ve got really talented linebackers and a solid defensive front that made it very difficult for us to move the ball,” Gehring said.

Whenever the Rockets looked poised to make something happen and string together successful plays they got in their own way, keeping them out of the end zone for the night.