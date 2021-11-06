1A Football Crossover: Tenino wallops Castle Rock

TENINO — Castle Rock’s season came to a close on Friday night in a 56-0 loss at the hands of Tenino in the 1A District IV Crossover game.
The Beavers dominated the Rockets on the ground with 416 total yards on the ground.
Castle Rock’s lone stop of the Beavers was aided by the halftime horn, as Tenino scored on all other possessions and managed to bring home two scores on the defensive end on a blocked punt and a safety.
“We didn’t have an answer for their offensive side,” Castle Rock coach Aaron Gehring said. “All guys were fighting every single play. They just drove it down the field on us.”
When the Rockets had the ball, they didn’t fare much better.
“We threw everything at them on our offensive side and they’ve got really talented linebackers and a solid defensive front that made it very difficult for us to move the ball,” Gehring said.
Whenever the Rockets looked poised to make something happen and string together successful plays they got in their own way, keeping them out of the end zone for the night.
“We had a few handful of plays where we looked like we were moving the ball then there was a broken play or a penalty that kind of shot us in the foot,” Gehring said.
The Rockets’ season ends with the loss, and with it graduates eight seniors, a group that has been special to Gehring.
“This is the first senior group that I’ve coached all four years,” he said. “I definitely didn’t want them to go out with this kind of loss…this one was just a tough one.”
The senior crew was able to lead the Rockets to a strong year, competing for a 1A TriCo title by the end of the season. Gehring hopes the seniors’ legacy leads to a bright future for the program.
“They were great parts in building this team and knowing they had a hand in what’s to come and what’s to hopefully come with the younger guys by passing the torch and showing them the right things and the right ways of how to play Rocket football,” Gehring said.