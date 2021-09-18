1A/2B Football: Kalama grinds out signature win over La Center

LA CENTER — In the shortened winter season, Kalama was on fire until it got into a close game. Then the Chinooks faltered, with penalties and mistakes snowballing to losses against high-level opponents.
But Friday evening, on the road at one of the top 1A teams in the state, Kalama showed a new side, trading punches all night long with La Center and coming away with a statement 32-26 win.
“They played a tough game,” coach Sean McDonald said. “ We had a lot of penalties, we shot ourselves in the foot, but we came out on top, which is awesome. We battled.”
The Chinooks saw a lead disappear in the second half, then fell behind, then came back, then saw a two-possession gap narrow to a touchdown. But with the game on the line, Kalama got the stop it needed, breaking up Darren Cepeda’s pass on fourth down with a minute left to seal the win.
That was the final big play in a half full of them for Kalama, which kept the La Center offense out of the end zone for the final two quarters.
“It’s just toughness,” McDonald said. “We made some small adjustments, bringing a little more pressure. But I think we figured out what we needed to do.”
Meanwhile on offense, the Chinooks did what they do best: score quickly.
It started 30 seconds into the game, when Jackson Esary hit Jack Doerty on a short curl and the senior receiver did the rest, working his way through the defense for a 61-yard touchdown. In the third, the Chinooks hit an even bigger play, with Esary launching a deep shot to Max Cox for a 72-yard score.
But afterwards, McDonald gave much of the credit to his quarterback’s legs.
In the week before the season started, the Chinooks faced the Wildcats in a jamboree at Ridgefield. There, the La Center defense all but shut the Kalama passing attack down, but that was without the threat of Esary pulling the ball down and running with it.
Friday, he did just that, again and again, going for 138 yards on 17 carries. He found the end zone twice on the ground, five on a 5-yard run in the second quarter, then on a 37-yard bulldozing through the defense that gave Kalama what ended up being the deciding touchdown.
“His run game really shined tonight,” McDonald said. “He was unstoppable in the run game.”
Esary went 8-for-17 through the air, but turned those eight completions into 231 yards. Doerty was his favorite target; the senior went for 128 yards on five catches.
La Center took a bit to get its offense going, but tied the game up at 8-8 early in the second quarter, then again at 16-16 with a touchdown on the last play of the half.
“That first half was really close, and they came back and tied it up,” McDonald said. “We talked about momentum at half, and how we needed to come out and get a stop, and really play tougher up front because we were kind of getting our butts kicked for the first half.”
The Wildcats started the third quarter rolling, but Kalama put the clamps on in the red zone, holding them to a field goal that put the hosts up 19-16. That’s when Esary hit Cox on the bomb, turning the lead back around in a matter of 30 seconds.
Esary’s long run gave the visitors a 32-19 lead, but the Wildcats had one more punch, with Davari Grauer returning the ensuing kickoff 86 yards to cut it to 32-26.
From then on, it was nine minutes of holding on and turning to the defense, and the defense came up big.
Now, Kalama (2-0) will hit the league part of its schedule running, with two wins over higher-classification schools under its belt. The Chinooks’ first 2B test will come at home when they take on Adna next Friday.
“I don’t see us stopping anytime soon,” McDonald said. “As long as we continue to play well and continue to get better each week, I think we can make a run at it.”