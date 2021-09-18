1A/2B Football: Kalama grinds out signature win over La Center

But afterwards, McDonald gave much of the credit to his quarterback’s legs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the week before the season started, the Chinooks faced the Wildcats in a jamboree at Ridgefield. There, the La Center defense all but shut the Kalama passing attack down, but that was without the threat of Esary pulling the ball down and running with it.

Friday, he did just that, again and again, going for 138 yards on 17 carries. He found the end zone twice on the ground, five on a 5-yard run in the second quarter, then on a 37-yard bulldozing through the defense that gave Kalama what ended up being the deciding touchdown.

“His run game really shined tonight,” McDonald said. “He was unstoppable in the run game.”

Esary went 8-for-17 through the air, but turned those eight completions into 231 yards. Doerty was his favorite target; the senior went for 128 yards on five catches.

La Center took a bit to get its offense going, but tied the game up at 8-8 early in the second quarter, then again at 16-16 with a touchdown on the last play of the half.