District IV All-League girls tennis

Singles MVP
Megan Letts, Tenino
Doubles MVP
Ashley Schow and Rilee Jones, Tenino
Coach of the Year
Samantha Shea, Tenino
1st Team
Singles
Taylar Madden, Castle Rock
Juliet Perez, White Salmon
Doubles
Kate Loftus and Natalie Swofford, Castle Rock
Landree Dohrmann and Halie Bradshaw, Montesano
Isabella Spencer and Sofia Spencer, Stevenson
2nd Team
Singles
Erin Mitchell, Eatonville
Cassidy Foster, Eatonville
Doubles
Audrey Coyner and Lynette Black, White Salmon
Myla Langdon and Maylena Cherrington, Castle Rock
Piper Rudd and Samia Rudd, Stevenson
Honorable Mentions (Locals Only)
Paige Ofgen, Castle Rock
Jenna Dennis, Three Rivers Christian