agate

District IV All-League girls tennis

Singles MVP

Megan Letts, Tenino

Doubles MVP

Ashley Schow and Rilee Jones, Tenino

Coach of the Year

Samantha Shea, Tenino

1st Team

Singles

Taylar Madden, Castle Rock

Juliet Perez, White Salmon

Doubles

Kate Loftus and Natalie Swofford, Castle Rock

Landree Dohrmann and Halie Bradshaw, Montesano

Isabella Spencer and Sofia Spencer, Stevenson

2nd Team

Singles

Erin Mitchell, Eatonville

Cassidy Foster, Eatonville

Doubles

Audrey Coyner and Lynette Black, White Salmon

Myla Langdon and Maylena Cherrington, Castle Rock

Piper Rudd and Samia Rudd, Stevenson

Honorable Mentions (Locals Only)

Paige Ofgen, Castle Rock

Jenna Dennis, Three Rivers Christian

