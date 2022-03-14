Diamond cutters: Prep softball squads take turns sharpening their skills at jamborees

KELSO — All the rain and a daylight savings switch may make it difficult to remember but Saturday was a true blue spring day in the land of mossy evergreens and area softball teams put the gift from the gods to good use by gathering together for a series of jamborees on the diamonds in Kelso and Toledo.

With low stakes in the preseason contests coaches were free to substitute liberally and try things they’ve wondered about without fear of winding up on the hot seat. Pitchers got their work. Hitters got their hacks. Defensives took their lumps and for the first time in two years the girls were able to shake hands with their opponents as part of the postgame pleasantries.

Following the first game of the day at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso between the Hilanders and Castle Rock a Rocket wondered aloud if they were even allowed to assemble in the handshake line. With everyone shuffling around nervously another Rocket noted that the mask mandate had been over for more than 12 hours by that point so all bets were off.

“COVID ended last night!” the excited Rocket exclaimed before leading the lind of Castle Rockers toward the plate for a round of good sportsmanship with the girls from Kelso.

And while the merits of her statement may not be technically true there was no denying the sentiment behind it. For the first time since March of 2020 softball teams in Washington will be more or less back to normal with masks off and postseason dreams in play.

The following scouting reports are limited to the teams who took part in Saturday’s festivities in Kelso. The Daily News will provide additional previews for the 1B and 2B teams who played in Toledo, along with daily coverage for all of our schools in upcoming editions.

KELSO HILANDERS (3A)

It was a rough start for Kelso on Saturday as they fell to Castle Rock 8-0 to start their day hosting the jamboree and then watched as the Lumberjills put up eight straight runs to claim an 8-3 win in their second contest.

But while there are certainly kinks to be worked out there’s even more to be excited about for the K-Town diamond girls.

Kaydence Makin toed the slab to start for Kelso and had a rough go against a top shelf Rockets’ lineup but considering she’s returning from an ACL tear and has only been slinging the grapefruit for four weeks in her rehab those returns should be taken with a hefty grain of salt.

“She was on the basketball team but she didn’t play and the doctor told her to take it easy,” Kelso coach Dean Sorensen said. “She’s not 100% at this tie but she’s getting there.”

Mackin and her sister Payton, a freshman, are the granddaughters of LCC Hall of Famer Tim Mackin who served as the Red Devils softball coach for two decades.

On Saturday, Payton Mackin struck out the first batter she faced in her first varsity appearance and Sorensen expects the results to become more dominant as the season improves.

“We’ve got the Mackin sisters on the mound this year… Our pitching is good and we’re going to have to rely on our defense this year,” Sorensen said. “I think Kaydence and Payton are going to step up this year.”

Experience will help set the course for Kelso. Lexi Grumbois will set the table on offense and hold down the hot corner on defense. Grace Sessions will return to second base, Sydney Parsons will be back behind the dish and Kaci McNew will patrol center field. McNew will also see some time in the circle.

As for the league, Sorensen says it’s going to be a tough row to hoe.

“Prairie is always up there and now that we play in a 3A/4A league Battle Ground is probably the big sister of the league,” Sorensen said. “They were good last year and they’ve got a lot of starters coming back.”

He expects Mountain View to be a tough team to topple, too, but knows his players won’t be backing down from anyone. The Kelso skipper has also heard rumors that the district tournament will be abandoned this year in favor of sending the top three teams directly to the Bi-District round, which puts even more weight on each league contest.

R.A. LONG LUMBERJILLS (2A)

After two weeks of practice R.A. Long coach Dave McDaniel was excited to let his players get out and square off with some unfamiliar faces. A comeback victory over Kelso and a battle against Castle Rock were the perfect recipe to give the Lumberjills’ a little bit of the carrot and the stick all at once.

“The kids work very hard on defense and we’re getting the bats out,” McDaniel said. “We’re nine strong on varsity, for sure. Good ballplayers. Scrappy. We’ll have a little better speed than we’re used to and quicker bats.”

Last season the Jills used power bats to contend but with the loss of several big time contributors to graduation and atrophy R.A. Long will need to tweak their recipe a bit this season in order to continue their success.

“We lost some key components but boy some of these girls have stepped right into those positions,” McDaniel said. “Jaydn Terry stepped right into shortstop and has been playing well at practice. Ava Rodman has stepped into second base for Kenna Kolboba and Kamia Didier is just an athlete so she’s had no problem stepping into the outfield.”

With a bit of their power gone the Jills will need to lean on their defense even more this season, which shouldn’t be a problem.

“We’ll have a good pitching staff with Kamia (Tatoosis-Didier), Miranda (Bergquist) and Jaydn Terry, so things should be good,” McDaniel said. I’m hoping… I think we have the ability to hit real well and the league’s pitching is not as strong as it has been in the past.”

Gracie Byrnes will provide the pop on offense. After putting her name into the 2A GSHL MVP conversation last season Byrnes looked like she didn’t skip a beat over the offseason, launching a home run on Saturday to prove it.

In the end, the Lumberjills hope to find themselves in the District playoffs come May.

“I think Columbia River and Ridgefield should be right up there at the top again and we should be in the mix,” McDaniel said.

CASTLE ROCK ROCKETS (1A)

The Rockets success this season is going to start in the circle with ace Payton Kessler returning to mystify hitters and keep her team in contention. Last season Kessler was nearly unhittable each time she toed the slab and that trend continued on Saturday as she stifled Kelso for three innings to start the day.

“Rachel Squibb will see a little bit (of time), but Payton Kessler will be our horse,” Castle Rock coach Ron Strode said. “She’s mentally tough. I mean, she’s just got an attitude. She’s very competitive.”

The Rockets also flashed some pop at the plate, punctuated by a towering home run from Jenna Lee in the second frame after she dropped a sacrifice bunt in the first inning against Kelso.

“She can do everything. She’s a heckuva catcher. She’s got a great attitude and she had a really good year last year toward the end,” Strode said. “I see her doing a lot of good things this year.”

Grace Sibbett and Squibb will provide plenty of pop for the Rockets on offense but a power approach is not necessarily what the Rockets’ skipper is looking for.

“The goal this year is to really work on our hitting through the lineup, and if not hitting then at least bunting,” Strode said. “And then working on power, but power with an emphasis on base hits. I don’t need you to hit out, but if you do hit it out that’s good.”

The Rockets are still ironing out their defensive front, but expect that to settle into place soon enough.

“Defense-wise what we have to work on is our first baseman hasn’t played a lot of varsity and neither has our right fielder. But honestly, once we get those dialed in, I think we’re going to be pretty dialed in,” Strode said.

Sibbett, Squibb, Payton Ricektts and Lindsey Logan will be the mainstays for the Rockets’ defense as they look to contend for a State title.

“I don’t think in league we’ll be tested too much. I don’t know about Seton Catholic because they are brand new this year, but Kings Way will give us a little bit,” Strode said. “But we scheduled Kelso (and) R.A. Long, Adna’s got a good team. Pe Ell’s got a good team. So we’ve scheduled quite a few this year that will test us and help us out once we get to Districts.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.