‘Definitely not normal’: Snow, rain, COVID-19 put winter prep seasons on the ropes

No district tournament basketball trophies will be lifted on sunny days in June, like Mark Morris, Kalama, and Wahkiakum all did last season. Winter sports are back in the winter, non-league play has returned, and the promise of State looms off in the future.

But don’t be fooled; aside from the timeframe, there’s little that’s actually normal about the 2021-22 winter season.

The turning of the calendar year roughly marks the halfway point of the regular season for high school basketball teams, and so far, it’s been chaos at best and unplayable at worst for every area side, with COVID-19 cases rising and snow and rain falling fast to create a perfect storm.

“This has been crazy,” Kalama boys basketball coach Wes Armstrong said. “Not only have we been hit with weather, but we’re dealing with COVID issues every day/ That’s just the name of the game this year, and you’ve got to make sure you have your cell phone on at all times. This is definitely not normal.”

The week of snowfall after Christmas would have been enough to force massive changes to schedules by itself. With the mountain passes snowed over, teams like Mark Morris and Toutle Lake were kept from going east to play in Yakima. Closer to home, just about every game for three days was canceled for travel precautions. In the Central 2B League, schools like Morton-White Pass and Stevenson have had to keep canceling games deep into this week.

But throw in skyrocketing COVID-19 numbers — before, during, and after the storms — and it’s becoming less and less likely that teams will get to play the full allotment of games they expected when schedules were made.

And just when it seemed like scheduling couldn’t get any more difficult — even after the road to Cathlamet was blocked by a large landslide across State Route 4 on Monday— torrential rains flooded much of Cowlitz County and nearly all of Lewis County.

Four weeks into the regular season, every basketball team in the area has had multiple games either rescheduled or outright canceled. In the first four weekdays since the new year, there were 19 cancellations — including every game Wednesday..

“Unfortunately, it is the situation that everyone’s in, and we’re all dealing with it,” Wahkiakum athletic director Rob Garrett said.

No team has been hit harder by scheduling woes than Kalama boys basketball. Between a deep football postseason run that delayed their start on the hardwood, subsequent COVID-19 pauses, and then the weather, the Chinooks went into Thursday having played just five games in a month, with 11 games canceled. Looking at the team’s online schedule, there’s a section with five cancellations in an eight-day span between Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. The lone exception in the middle of that span came on Dec. 29 in game against Woodland, in an 8-Mile matchup the two rivals came up with just the day before.

Currently sitting at 4-1, the defending 2B boys District champions are technically on a four-game winning streak that’s been going on since Dec. 16, but haven’t taken the floor since that short notice date with the Beavers

Since then, the Chinooks have had a non-league matchup against Muckleshoot Tribal canceled for COVID cases, league games against Stevenson and MWP axed due to snow, and — most recently — a Thursday home game against Adna nixed because flooding kept the Pirates from coming south. There was a fleeting chance that the Chinooks would get a last-minute reschedule against Toutle Lake — whose own game against Toledo was canceled — but that lasted just about an hour before it too dissolved.

And if games keep getting canceled it’s going to be hard, if not impossible, to even try to reschedule a full season’s worth of games in.

“That window of playing league games is dwindling,” Armstrong said. “Some teams are going to have to play four games in a week. It’s going to be really crazy.”

Four-game weeks are one option for fitting as many matchups into a tight window as possible. Down in California, the CIF is trying another, suspending its rule that prohibits Sunday games. As Garrett noted, though, with the current official shortage, finding referees for a condensed schedule would prove to be yet another hurdle.

To a certain extent, the one thing coaches and players can do is keep themselves COVID-free, and able to take part in whatever practices and games conditions will allow. But now that athletes are tested multiple times per week, it’s become a matter of actually staying negative, instead of just not showing symptoms.

“We have to be really careful with how we interact with our team and how we interact with students,” Kelso boys basketball coach Joe Kinch said. “We have to make sure we’re doing everything we can to pass the next test.”

For all those measures taken by players and coaches, though, rising case numbers in just about every community are turning remaining negative into a giants' task. In its latest drop of weekly numbers, Cowlitz County reported 257 new COVID-19 cases, a 25% increase from the previous week.

“You look county-wide, you look state-wide, you look country-wide, cases are way up,” Kinch said. “This omicron seems to be the most contagious of them. I don’t want to say it’s a matter of time, but we just keep our fingers crossed.”

Monday, the C2BL’s athletic directors met over Zoom to discuss the matter; the main takeaway ended up being that in order to avoid the schedule crunch, schools needed to avoid cancellations as much as possible.

“Basically, if your health department’s not shutting you down, then you need to play, regardless of which kids you have,” Garrett said. “Our point is, we want to get as many games as possible, and we know rescheduling is going to be an issue.”

The one change that will make scheduling easier came right after Christmas, when the CDC shortened its recommendation for quarantine time following positive tests from 10 days to five, followed by five days wearing a mask.

But no amount of pandemic precautions can help when it comes to Mother Nature. The pileup of snow in December quickly put teams’ carefully-planned schedules off balance, and forced ADs to worry about future snow later down the road. Now, historic rainfall has thrown travel plans into disarray. And all the while, rising COVID counts — both inside and out of programs — keep creeping up in the background, poised to provide a deadly uppercut to winter sports.

“From a coaching standpoint, and our personal attitude as far as our program goes, we’re trying to enjoy every single day we have,” Garrett said. “If we didn’t learn that from the past two years, then I don’t know if you’re ever going to learn much if you haven’t learned that by now.”

