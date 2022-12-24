High School Sports: TDN's All-Area Girls Athletes

Cross Country

Girls Runner of the Year

Kailey Beaudoin, R.A. Long

The senior finished seventh at the District IV meet at Lewis River in 19 minutes, 53 seconds to qualify for State. She then turned in a time of 20:47.3 for an area-best 43rd place finish at the state meet at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.

Swimming

Girls Swimmer of the Year

Jolie McGaughan, Mark Morris

Early on in McGaughan’s career, when she first turned out for swimming as a freshman, Mark Morris coach Richard Carr wondered if it was simply something fun to do with her friends.

Two years later, a switch flipped. Now a junior, McGaughan was at the pool for one reason this fall — to compete.

“This year I felt a shift, ‘I can do this and I’m good at it,’” Carr said. “It translated to a shift in practice. Higher effort and a little bit more goal-directed through practice.”

The junior competed in multiple events — the 50-, 100- and 200-yard freestyle, the 50-yard backstroke, the 100-yard breaststroke and the 100-meter fly stroke.

At the beginning of this fall season, Carr noticed that shift specifically. McGaughan was becoming comfortable being uncomfortable.

“This year it was it was just like from he beginning of the season it was a really good time and it looked like she was putting out what she had,” Carr said. “There was no holding back. it was like, ‘If I’m a little uncomfortable, i can live with that.’”

McGaughan posted a sub-30 second time in the 50-yard freestyle in October (29.29) and touched in at 1:05 in the District IV meet in the 100-yard final, with a time of 2:26.12 in the 200-yard final.

Slowpitch

MVP

Lexi Grumbois, Kelso

The future LCC Red Devil earned GSHL 3A/2A Player of the Year honors and is now the TDN All-Area Slowpitch Player of the Year. That recognition was well-earned as Grumbois was absolutely unstoppable for the Lassies this fall as they made a run to the state tournament.

She slashed .778/.773/.1.889 (an astounding 2.662 OPS) with 10 doubles, nine triples and 14 home runs. For context, she nearly totaled more round trippers than singles (16). She had more RBI (56) than hits (49), scored 38 runs and didn’t strike out at all. Her .786 average with runners in scoring position and 22 two-out RBI does more than hint at her clutch approach at the plate. Then there's her 2.97 ERA and low-for-slowpitch .311 batting average against shows off her composure in the circle.

First Team

Jadyn Terry, R.A. Long

The first-team All-League senior slashed .637/.635/.868 for the Jills with a team-best 17 doubles, a pair of triples and 34 RBI on the way to the state tournament.

Lily Mattison, R.A. Long

The first-team All-League junior checked in with a .526 average, 11 doubles, and 25 RBI for the Lumberjills.

Ava Rodman, R.A. Long

The first-team All-League junior batted .512, an OPS of 1.174 with eight doubles, three triples and 35 RBI for a Lumberjills squad that was near the top of the rankings all season.

Mykella Kennedy, Kelso

A first-team All-Leaguer, Kennedy checked in with a .600/.603/.818 slash line with eight doubles, a pair of triples and 22 RBI for the Lassies.

Emily Foytack, Mark Morris

A first-team All-League junior, Foytack batted .685 with a 1.178 slugging percentage with eight homers and 40 RBI for the Monarchs.

Megan Jenkins, Mark Morris

A first-team All-League selection, Jenkins notched a .671 average on 49 total hits, an .808 slugging and 20 RBI as the Monarchs came up just short of a State berth.

Nicole Walker, R.A. Long

A second-team all-league sophomore, Walker did it from the circle and from the box, batting .453 and twirling a 3.04 ERA for the Jills.

Maddie Taylor, R.A. Long

A sophomore and a second-team All-League performer, Taylor launched the Jills only dinger of the season to go with a .597 average, a 1.174 OPS and 31 RBI.

Hannah Currence, Kelso

The sophomore second-team All-Leaguer slashed .545/.576/.800 for the Lassies with seven doubles, two triples, a dinger, 26 RBI and scored 32 runs.

Natalie Mejia, Mark Morris

A junior second-team All-League pick, Mejia batted .631 on 41 hits — six of them long balls — with 26 RBI and a .985 slugging percentage.