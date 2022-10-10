High School Cross Country: Kelso runners try to keep up at Nike Hole in the Wall Invite

ARLINGTON — Kelso fielded eight runners at the 2022 Nike Hole in the Wall Invitational cross country races at Lakewood High School, Saturday. The annual event included some 4,900 runners and around 150 teams including out-of-state schools from Oregon, California, Nevada, Colorado and Alabama.

The varsity field was separated into two 5,000-meter races based on the average 5,000-meter cross country meet times for each runner throughout the 2022 season. The men’s varsity “gold” race included runners with average times under 18 minutes, the men’s varsity “silver” race with average times over 18 minutes. For the women, the separator was 22 minutes.

Each of the eight Kelso runners participated in their respective “silver” race.

The Kelso boys fared well on a course that wound its way across the sprawling Lakewood campus, as all three Hilanders runners placed within the top 25 of a 320-runner field.

Kelso junior Jake Beck finished sixth in a time of 16:45.1, which was 23 seconds shy of the first place time turned in by Shorecrest senior George Fernandez, 16:22.9.

Just behind Beck ran senior Kamren Mattison with a time of 16:46.8 for eighth place. Sophomore Jesus Rios ran a time of 17:30.6 to place 25th.

In the girls race, senior Sophia Cheslock ran a time of 22:52.2 and finished in 146th place.

Cheslock's senior teammate Lily Evans finished in 23:14.8 for 173rd place. Then came sophomore Madalynne Moe who ran a time of 23:31.1, freshman Mia Johnson 25:39.2 and freshman Caden Anderson 28:55.6.

The five Kelso girls competed against a field of 306 runners.

In the gold races, Selah senior Eric Swedin finished in first place in the men's race with a time of 15:41.1 just ahead of Bellingham's William Giesen who ran 15:42.5. Reese Murkert, a Gig Harbor senior, took first in the women's race by running 18:33.1.

Columbia River senior Hanna Bailey was the top runner from the area after she placed 20th in the gold race with a time of 19:45.5.

The Kelso runners are back on the course on Tuesday in a dual meet against Heritage and Mountain View.