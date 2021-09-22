Cross Country: Panthers rule roost at Lake Sacajawea, Beavers split with Lumberjacks

Cross country runners from seven different schools came to Lake Sacajawea on Tuesday, but on the 2A side of things, Washougal’s runners reigned supreme, beating both Woodland and R.A. Long in boys and girls dual meets.

Elle Thomas won the 5,000-meter girls race for the Panthers in 20:15.39. For the boys, it was La Center’s Joseph Blanshan winning by over 30 seconds in 17:18.35.

In the duals between the Beavers and Lumberjacks, it was Woodland that came out ahead in the boys race, 19-39, while RAL won on the girls side 17-42.

Woodland senior Joran Lamoreaux had the best finish of a local runner, taking second in the boys race with a time of 17:18.35. Fellow senior Aidan Rivers made it two Beavers in the top five with a fifth-place 18:41.53, but it would be nearly three minutes before another Woodland runner crossed the finish line. Bryan Gatica (21:35.44) took 19th, Robert Gabalis (22:24.47) finished 23rd, and Wyatt Hansen (23:08.87) rounded out the top 30.

Junior Micah Miner (19:09.50) was the only R.A. Long runner to finish in the to 20, coming in seventh. Jordyn Brantley finished 27th in 23:05.69, Xander Coffelt took 33rd in 23:16.09, Shaun Jordan earned 37th with a time of 23:39.28, and freshman Liam Nesbit rounded out the Jacks’ card at 25:01.73, good for 45th.