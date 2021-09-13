Cross Country: Monarchs, Rockets race at Run-a-Ree

VANCOUVER — Just before the week’s football games were kicking off, the cross country season in Southwest Washington got started Friday with the 60th annual Steve Maas Run-a-Ree at Hudson’s Bay High School.
Mark Morris and Castle Rock both sent runners south to participate; the Monarchs took fifth as a team on the boys’ side of things, while the Rockets placed 11th as a team in the girls’ race.
The best individual result for a local runner belonged to MM senior Adam Nixon, whose time of 17:23 put him in 12th place out of 99 competitors in the boys 5,000-meter race, eight seconds out of the top 10.
Fellow seniors Brodey Lamb and Carson Allen crossed the finish line together at the 18:50 mark to finish in 33rd and 34th, respectively. Zach Oswald was 10 seconds behind them, coming in at 19:00 to place 36th, and Justin Wilson’s 19:04 was good for 40th.
Eric Bauman placed 60th with a time of 19:37, and Trey Varney ran an even 20:00 for 71st.
Justin Burks led the Castle Rock boys, finishing just behind Bauman in 19:38 for 61st place. The other three Rockets on the course — Kasen Meyers, Dylan Ross, and Emitt Walden — all finished in the bottom four.
The Rockets had a relatively better team showing in the girls race, though. Sophomore Kaitlyn Meyers finished 23rd out of 83 runners, crossing the finish line in 21:26. Ava Palmer, another sophomore, ran the course in 24:30 for 62nd, while Samantha Cook, Jordynn Madden, and Emma Mallery finished 81st, 82nd, and 83rd, respectively.
Like in the boys race, the Monarchs clustered their girls finishers in the middle, but because only three were on the course, Mark Morris didn’t have an official team score. Freshman Scarlett Kelly had the best outing among the trio with a 30th-place finish in 21:54. Sophomore Isabelle Allen’s 22:11 was good for 35th, and Kara Nixon’s 22:56 earned her 46th.
Mark Morris will return to Clark County on Wednesday for a dual meet at Hockinson.