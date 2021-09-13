Cross Country: Monarchs, Rockets race at Run-a-Ree

VANCOUVER — Just before the week’s football games were kicking off, the cross country season in Southwest Washington got started Friday with the 60th annual Steve Maas Run-a-Ree at Hudson’s Bay High School.

Mark Morris and Castle Rock both sent runners south to participate; the Monarchs took fifth as a team on the boys’ side of things, while the Rockets placed 11th as a team in the girls’ race.

The best individual result for a local runner belonged to MM senior Adam Nixon, whose time of 17:23 put him in 12th place out of 99 competitors in the boys 5,000-meter race, eight seconds out of the top 10.

Fellow seniors Brodey Lamb and Carson Allen crossed the finish line together at the 18:50 mark to finish in 33rd and 34th, respectively. Zach Oswald was 10 seconds behind them, coming in at 19:00 to place 36th, and Justin Wilson’s 19:04 was good for 40th.

Eric Bauman placed 60th with a time of 19:37, and Trey Varney ran an even 20:00 for 71st.

Justin Burks led the Castle Rock boys, finishing just behind Bauman in 19:38 for 61st place. The other three Rockets on the course — Kasen Meyers, Dylan Ross, and Emitt Walden — all finished in the bottom four.