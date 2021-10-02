Cross Country: Monarchs lead local schools at Harvest Classic

After a year’s absence, the races at the Harvest Classic returned, sending runners from 12 schools through the streets of Longview and giving them the chance to start and finish with the roar of a crowd in their ears.
“The kids always PR on a road race, because it’s flat, they’re not running through the grass, there’s no elevation gain whatsoever,” R.A. Long coach Keli Hancock said. “So this is a good confidence-booster, especially mid-season, because we have one more league meet next week before we have the league championships in two weeks.”
Mark Brumbaugh’s Monarchs had the best team showing on the boys’ side of things, and the best among Washington schools for the girls.
MM’s Adam Nixon finished the 5,000-meter course in 16:49.40, half a second behind Cedar Tree Christian’s Timothy Bradshaw for second place. The senior added the result to four straight top-two finishes in 2A GSHL meets, along with a 12th-place spot at the Steve Maas Run-a-Ree, and an eight-place PR in a field of 158 runners at the Nike Invite in Portland last week.
“It’s consistency,” Brumbaugh said..”He runs a lot, runs in the offseason, trains a lot, and works hard every day he’s out there.”
Behind him, MM seniors Eric Bauman (17:51.7) and Carson Allen (17:52.3) and junior Zach Oswald (17:54.7) stacked up the eighth, ninth, and 10th spots, respectively. Senior Justin Wilson wrapped up the Monarchs’ top-five in 16th place at 18:23.3.
“You really can’t teach the experience,” Brumbaugh said. “It’s nice that they’ve had some seasons before COVID hit and slowed everything down. And they have that leadership with the younger guys helps as well.”
R.A. Long’s Kailey Beaudoin was the first local runner across the finish line in the girls race, taking fifth in 20:35.1. Mark Morris put a trio of sophomores in the top 10, with Kara Nixon finishing seventh in 21:20.2, Scarlett Kelly right on her heels at 21:20.9, and Isabelle Allen coming across at 21:28.9 for ninth.
“They’re young… and running is their sport,” Brumbaugh said. “When you have people that want to run and that’s what they consider to be their sport, they tend to do well.”
Freshman Kayleigh Spaudling finished 15th for R.A. long in the girls race in 23:54.7, while Jorah Yates (25:32.3) and Nika Nesbit (26:09.5) took 24th and 26th, respectively, and Hope Whitney (26:31.5) came in for 29th.
In the boys race, Micah Miner led RAL with a sixth-place time of 17:38.3, but he was the only Lumberjack to finish in the top 35.
Representing the 2Bs, Toledo brought three runners south; freshman Treyton Marty (18:22.8) took 15th in the boys race, and sophomore Karley Harris (24:04.4) and junior Candace Clark (26:19.7) finished 16th and 28th, respectively for the girls.
Senior Anna Monk had the best finish for Rainier, coming in at 26:50.4 for 30th in the girls race; sophomore Peyton Lagers (20:34.2) took 41st on the boys side for the Columbians.
Junior Walker Poyner led Three Rivers Christian’s group on the course, taking 14th in the boys race with a time of 18:19.1.