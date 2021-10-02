Cross Country: Monarchs lead local schools at Harvest Classic

After a year’s absence, the races at the Harvest Classic returned, sending runners from 12 schools through the streets of Longview and giving them the chance to start and finish with the roar of a crowd in their ears.

“The kids always PR on a road race, because it’s flat, they’re not running through the grass, there’s no elevation gain whatsoever,” R.A. Long coach Keli Hancock said. “So this is a good confidence-booster, especially mid-season, because we have one more league meet next week before we have the league championships in two weeks.”

Mark Brumbaugh’s Monarchs had the best team showing on the boys’ side of things, and the best among Washington schools for the girls.

MM’s Adam Nixon finished the 5,000-meter course in 16:49.40, half a second behind Cedar Tree Christian’s Timothy Bradshaw for second place. The senior added the result to four straight top-two finishes in 2A GSHL meets, along with a 12th-place spot at the Steve Maas Run-a-Ree, and an eight-place PR in a field of 158 runners at the Nike Invite in Portland last week.

“It’s consistency,” Brumbaugh said..”He runs a lot, runs in the offseason, trains a lot, and works hard every day he’s out there.”