Cross Country: Local runners take on Blue Lake Park

FAIRVIEW, Ore. — Three local squads were among a massive field of 101 schools at Blue Lake Park on Saturday, taking part in the Nike Portland XC invite.
Mark Morris, R.A. Long, and Three Rivers Christian made the trip south of the Columbia, where 18 total races took place.
Mark Morris senior Adam Nixon had the highest varsity finish among area competitors, taking eighth in the Division 2 varsity race with a time of 16:42.80. Then next Monarch to cross the line was senior Eric Bauman, who came in just a minute and a half after Nixon, but 55 places lower, taking 63rd with a time of 18:14.10.
Justin Wilson (18:42.90), Carson Allen (18:46.70), and Zach Oswald (19:03.90) finished 86th, 91st, and 105th, respectively to round out the Monarchs’ team score.
All of the other local competitors ran in the Division 3 races. R.A. Long junior Micah Minor finished 24th in the boys race in 18:16.60, while sophomore Jacob Long took 81st in 19:51.90. Sophomore Shaun Jordan took 127th out of the 149 runners with a time of 22:10.90, and Xander Coffelt came in right behind him at 22:19.40. Ivan Lopez-Robles finished the Lumberjacks team score in 133rd at 22:48.90.
Adrian Rami’s 126th-place finish at 22:06.40 led TRC, while Josiah Monanez and Bodie Huhta officially both finished in 22:34.30 to finish in a tie for 131st.
Kailey Beaudoin had the best finish on the girls side of things, taking 34th in 22:01.30 in the Division 3 race. Five spots behind her came Miranda Lomax at 22:09.50.
Less than a second after Lomax crossed the line came Mark Morris’ first finisher in Scarlett Kelly (22:09.50). MM’s other two runners on the course, Isabelle Allen (22:22.30) and Kara Nixon (23:12.70) finished 49th and 59th, respectively, in the field of 137.
Two minutes behind Lomax came RAL’s Kayleigh Spaulding, finishing 92nd in 24:25.20. Jorah Yates (26.19.60) was the fourth Lumberjills across the line, while Nika Nesbit and Ava Girard finished within a second of each other to take 124th and 125th, respectively.
TRC is set to run at a meet at Castle Rock on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Mark Morris and R.A, Long will return to 2A GSHL dual meets; the Monarchs will face off against Washougal and Fort Vancouver, while the Lumberjacks will take on Hudson’s Bay and Columbia River.