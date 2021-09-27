Cross Country: Local runners take on Blue Lake Park

FAIRVIEW, Ore. — Three local squads were among a massive field of 101 schools at Blue Lake Park on Saturday, taking part in the Nike Portland XC invite.

Mark Morris, R.A. Long, and Three Rivers Christian made the trip south of the Columbia, where 18 total races took place.

Mark Morris senior Adam Nixon had the highest varsity finish among area competitors, taking eighth in the Division 2 varsity race with a time of 16:42.80. Then next Monarch to cross the line was senior Eric Bauman, who came in just a minute and a half after Nixon, but 55 places lower, taking 63rd with a time of 18:14.10.

Justin Wilson (18:42.90), Carson Allen (18:46.70), and Zach Oswald (19:03.90) finished 86th, 91st, and 105th, respectively to round out the Monarchs’ team score.

All of the other local competitors ran in the Division 3 races. R.A. Long junior Micah Minor finished 24th in the boys race in 18:16.60, while sophomore Jacob Long took 81st in 19:51.90. Sophomore Shaun Jordan took 127th out of the 149 runners with a time of 22:10.90, and Xander Coffelt came in right behind him at 22:19.40. Ivan Lopez-Robles finished the Lumberjacks team score in 133rd at 22:48.90.