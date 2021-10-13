Cross Country: Kelso splits duals at home

KELSO — Kelso found itself in the middle of both the boys and girls races it hosted Tuesday, beating out Evergreen for the 3A dual win but falling to Camas.

The Papermakers took five of the top six spots in the boys race, and three of the top five in the girls.

Junior Sophia Cheslock had the highest individual finish for the Hilanders, placing fourth in the 2.95-mile girls race with a time of 20:21. Fellow juniors Mina Rose (20:43) and Lily Evans (21:19) finished seventh and ninth, respectively, to give Kelso three top-10 finishes. Senior Megan Gott came in 14th at 21:55, and freshman Madalynn Moe finished one place and two seconds behind her to wrap up Kelso’s team score.

Three Rivers Christian senior Rachel Pielaet also took part in the girls race and finished 10th with at time of 21:32.

In the boys race, the Hilanders didn’t crack the top six, but finished all as a pack to win their dual with Evergreen. Norman Hartman (16:53), Kamren Mattison (16:56), Jesus Rios (16:58), Giovannie Lopez (17:01), and Evan Williams (17:07) all finished within 15 seconds of each other, taking places No. 7-11 in one bunch.

Next up for the Hilanders is the postseason; the 3A GSHL District Meet will take place at Kelso on Oct. 21.

