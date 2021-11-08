Cross Country: Ilwaco’s Quintana wins State Title

Ilwaco senior runner Daniel Quintana was the top individual finisher at the boys 1B/2B WIAA State Cross Country Meet at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco on Saturday.

Quintana topped a field of over 112 qualified runners, finishing the 5,000 meter course in a time of 16:30 to take home the state’s top spot. Quintana bested second place finisher Will Halpin of Liberty Bell by six seconds.

Ilwaco’s Logan Simonson also competed in the State Meet for the Fishermen, finishing the course in 19:14.

Seniors Emma Brundage and Sabrina Lessenden competed at State for the Ilwaco girls’ team and finished in 17th and 24th place respectively. Brundage clocked in at 21:31, while Lassenden finished in 21:46 for the Fishermen.

Toledo sent three runners to compete at the 1B/2B meet. Sophomore Karley Harris posted the best finish for the Riverhawks on the girls’ side with a time of 23:59, putting her in 49th place.

Freshman Treyton Marty was the top finisher for the Toledo boys with a time of 18:53, placing him 63rd. Junior Conner Olmstead finished the course in 19:04 and placed 76th.

Three Rivers Christian’s Walker Poyner finished 66th on the boys side with a time of 18:55.