2A High School Cross Country

All-League 2A Greater St. Helens League Cross Country

Mark Morris cross country Trey Varney

Mark Morris runner Trey Varney leads a pack of runners at the 2A State cross country meet in Pasco, Saturday, Nov. 5. Varney finished in 49th place.

 Keenan Gray, The Runner WA

Boys Outstanding Runner of the Year

Samuel Grice, Washougal, 11

Coach of the Year

Dave Soelberg, Columbia River

First Team

Neftali Menendez, Columbia River, 11

Adam Williams, Hudson’s Bay, 11

Jacob McManus, Columbia River, 10

Alejandro Alvarado, Woodland, 10

Micah Miner, R.A. Long, 12

Trey Varney, Mark Morris, 12

Davis Sullivan, Ridgefield, 10

Second Team

Kohl Ripplinger, Columbia River, 10

Jack Radosevich, Ridgefield, 10

Juan Orozco Stansberry, R.A. Long, 9

Eli Wenger, Columbia River, 11

Trey Keyser, Washougal, 12

Liam Rapp, Ridgefield, 12

August Heidgerken, Woodland, 12

Honorable Mentions (locals only)

Tate Armstrong, Mark Morris, 10

Girls Outstanding Runner of the Year

Sydnee Bothby, Washougal, 12

Coach of the Year

Tracey Stinchfield, Washougal

First Team

Elle Thomas, Washougal, 11

Hanna Bailey, Columbia River, 12

Charlize Kellmer, Ridgefield, 11

Lyla Taylor, Hockinson, 9

Gracie Perry, Washougal, 9

Kailey Beaudoin, R.A. Long, 12

Dani Buttrell, Fort Vancouver, 12

Second Team

Hanna Tran, Columbia River, 11

Molly Mallon, Fort Vancouver, 10

Mae Otoupal, Columbia River, 10

Cordelia Ashley, Ridgefield, 12

Kara Nixon, Mark Morris, 11

Isabelle Allen, Mark Morris, 11

Scarlett Sanders, Hockinson, 9

Honorable Mentions (locals only)

Audrey Varney, Mark Morris, 9

