All-League 2A Greater St. Helens League Cross Country

Boys Outstanding Runner of the Year
Samuel Grice, Washougal, 11
Coach of the Year
Dave Soelberg, Columbia River
First Team
Neftali Menendez, Columbia River, 11
Adam Williams, Hudson’s Bay, 11
Jacob McManus, Columbia River, 10
Alejandro Alvarado, Woodland, 10
Micah Miner, R.A. Long, 12
Trey Varney, Mark Morris, 12
Davis Sullivan, Ridgefield, 10
Second Team
Kohl Ripplinger, Columbia River, 10
Jack Radosevich, Ridgefield, 10
Juan Orozco Stansberry, R.A. Long, 9
Eli Wenger, Columbia River, 11
Trey Keyser, Washougal, 12
Liam Rapp, Ridgefield, 12
August Heidgerken, Woodland, 12
Honorable Mentions (locals only)
Tate Armstrong, Mark Morris, 10
Girls Outstanding Runner of the Year
Sydnee Bothby, Washougal, 12
Coach of the Year
Tracey Stinchfield, Washougal
First Team
Elle Thomas, Washougal, 11
Hanna Bailey, Columbia River, 12
Charlize Kellmer, Ridgefield, 11
Lyla Taylor, Hockinson, 9
Gracie Perry, Washougal, 9
Kailey Beaudoin, R.A. Long, 12
Dani Buttrell, Fort Vancouver, 12
Second Team
Hanna Tran, Columbia River, 11
Molly Mallon, Fort Vancouver, 10
Mae Otoupal, Columbia River, 10
Cordelia Ashley, Ridgefield, 12
Kara Nixon, Mark Morris, 11
Isabelle Allen, Mark Morris, 11
Scarlett Sanders, Hockinson, 9
Honorable Mentions (locals only)
Audrey Varney, Mark Morris, 9